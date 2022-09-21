Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Everett Jolly, host of The Stock Day podcast welcomed John Ricci, CEO of Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) a Canadian-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, to the show to discuss the advantages and growing demand of Digital Smart Labels.

The Applications of Digital Smart Labels

As the demand for digitization continues to grow, electronic shelf labels represent a unique solution for companies. By embracing technology like Danavation's Digital Smart Labels, customers are able to reduce paper usage and unnecessary labor, while utilizing real-time data updates for SKUs, promotions, and advertisements. Additionally, companies can also enjoy the benefits of receiving invaluable data regarding sales velocity, stock levels, weather conditions, and promotional opportunities.

"It is a very efficient way of doing business in 2023 and beyond," said CEO, John Ricci, during his Stock Day Podcast interview, before elaborating on data accessibility and the potential it represents for companies looking to increase profits and their operational efficiency.

The Adoption of Digital Smart Labels

"The market opportunity is global, and it is massive. The European acceptance ratio is sitting at over 80%, while North America is sitting at about 6%," explained Ricci, while discussing the growing adoption rates of smart labels across a wide range of industries globally, including the grocery, retail, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing markets.

According to a recent report published by Research and Markets, the North American smart labels market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.27 Billion by 2024. Danavation Technologies Corp. is just beginning to capitalize on this opportunity while currently working with several major well known retail players, including True Value, Ace Hardware, IGA, and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), one of the largest alcohol retailers in the world.

Danavation's Recurring Revenue Model

Danavation's established presence within North America is not it's only advantage. With a strong background in hardware and software design, the Company offers their customers a fully customizable suite of Digital Smart Labels products and capabilities, which are designed and produced in-house by their technical team. Once in place, Danavation Technologies utilizes 3rd-party financing partners and receives recurring revenues from each system.

Paired with a software component, the hardware behind the Company's Digital Smart Labels technology also provides a 25%-30% profit margin.

Investment Potential

Danavation is positioned to benefit from the growing demand for digitization yet remains undervalued from an investment standpoint. For shareholders, this could represent a significant opportunity, especially as the company continues to build upon its recurring revenue model.

To learn more about the Company's current and upcoming projects, or to view financial reports and filings, investors are encouraged to visit: https://danavation.com.

To hear John Ricci's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8160873-danavation-technologies-corp-discusses-growing-adoption-rates-of-digital-smart-labels-with-the

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day,"

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labor costs and low productivity associated with traditional labor-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

