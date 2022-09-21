Recover, the frontrunner in low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, has been presented with the ITMF Sustainability Innovation Award 2022 at the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 in Davos, surrounded by industry experts and key supply chain partners.

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) is an international forum for the world's textile industries, dedicated to the evolution of the industry's value chain. ITMF recognized Recover for its sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with a focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment.

Recover's scalable recycled fiber solution grounded in materials science, and its strong collaborations between textile collectors/sorters, the supply chain, and brands/retailers, are helping to create greater circularity within the industry. The company is also leading the way in its innovation in textile-to-textile recycling, actively participating in multiple industry initiatives and working closely with its partners to develop and implement a scaled model for post-consumer waste recycling.

Helene Smits, Chief Sustainability Officer at Recover, commented "We are proud to be honored with this award by the longstanding International Textile Manufacturers Federation, that provides the global textile industry with such an important platform to discuss and celebrate sustainable innovation."

The company also recently received investment from Goldman Sachs, allowing it to accelerate its global expansion and production capacity for a more rapid adoption of sustainability initiatives by leading brands and retailers.

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

