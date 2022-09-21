Experts from Amazon, Arm, Microsoft NXP and others to demonstrate how the SESIP methodology reduces cost and complexity in security evaluation

GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital devices and services, will host a Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) methodology seminar in Barcelonaon October 19. The full-day seminar explores how the methodology is positioned in the context of European regulations and offers an optimized approach for evaluating the security of connected products that meets the specific compliance, security, privacy and scalability challenges of the evolving IoT ecosystem.

"SESIP reduces complexity and cost from security certification processes for stakeholders throughout IoT, by mapping different schemes from industry leading organizations such as ENISA, ETSI, IEC and NIST," comments Gil Bernabeu, GlobalPlatform Technical Director. "In Barcelona, GlobalPlatform brings key players from these organizations, as well as individual companies that have benefitted from the methodology, to explore real life implementations and showcase the business case of SESIP to the entire ecosystem."

The SESIP methodology also allows for the 'composition and reuse' of certified components, so that they can be used to meet requirements of multiple markets.

The seminar will be presented by keynote speakers from CEN/CENELEC, STMicroelectronics and Winbond and involve live panel discussions and use cases, presented by speakers from Amazon, Arm/PSA Certified, ETSI, ECSO, Eurosmart, Microsoft, and many more.

Sponsored by Winbond, STMicroelectronics and SGS Brightsight,the seminar takes place at the Gran Hotel Havana. It will also be available virtually for those unable to travel. Register for the seminar here.

ENDS

About GlobalPlatform

GlobalPlatform is a technical standards organization that enables the efficient launch and management of innovative, secure-by-design digital services and devices, which deliver end-to-end security, privacy, simplicity and convenience to users. It achieves this by providing standardized technologies and certifications that empower technology and service providers to develop, certify, deploy and manage digital services and devices in line with their business, security, regulatory and data protection needs. GlobalPlatform technologies are used in billions of smart cards, smartphones, wearables and other connected IoT devices.

GlobalPlatform standardized technologies and certifications are developed through effective industry-driven collaboration, led by multiple diverse member companies working in partnership with industry and regulatory bodies and other interested parties from around the world.

Learn more about the SESIP Methodology.

globalplatform.org| Twitter LinkedIn YouTube GitHub WeChat

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005537/en/

Contacts:

Alistair Cochrane

01133501922

alistair.c@iseepr.co.uk



Fergus Straiton

01133501922

fergus@iseepr.co.uk