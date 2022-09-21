EQS-News: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

Working Toward a Carbon Neutral Future, Volatus Aerospace Teams with Accipiter Radar Technologies to Commercialize Beyond Visual Line of Sight Missions



Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") today announced a Collaboration Agreement with Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. signed on 20 September, 2022 to facilitate and commercialize drone flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). This will allow Volatus to introduce clean energy drone solutions for a variety of aerial inspections in oil and gas pipeline, energy, railway, and arctic surveillance using remotely piloted aircraft (drones) operating beyond visual line of sight. "Deconflicting drone operations with low-flying, crewed aircraft is an essential element for long range flight operations beyond visual line of sight. The use of Accipiter's proven radar solutions will provide detect-and-alert / detect-and-avoid information needed to commercialize at scale," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Teaming with Accipiter enables us to introduce innovative green solutions for our customers in our journey toward a carbon neutral future." "We are delighted to be collaborating with Volatus, furthering our mission of Targeting A Safer World. The safe deployment of drones leveraging our well-established radar surveillance solutions will make a real difference both for industrial customers and our environment alike," said Dr. Tim J. Nohara. President & CEO at Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. "We are excited by the opportunities ahead." "Every 1,000 miles of pipeline or right of way we inspect using a drone in place of a helicopter or light airplane, reduces the carbon emissions being released into the atmosphere by as much as 2,400 pounds, according to 8 Billion Trees, a company dedicated to offsetting carbon emissions," says Danielle Gagne, Corporate Communications and Chief Storyteller for Volatus. "Considering that there are approximately three-million miles of pipeline in North America that need to be inspected as often as once a week from the air to comply with regulation, the environmental impact is staggering. These initiatives are essential for our future." About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout North America and growing into Latin America and globally. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. Through its subsidiary, Volatus Aviation, the company is introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance. About Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, vehicles and birds, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, waves and snow/ice. The result is enhanced wide-area safety and security through unprecedented domain awareness for 21st century applications in homeland security, aviation safety and security and environmental protection. Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. of Niagara, Ontario Canada and Accipiter Radar Corporation of Niagara, New York, USA are Targeting a Safer World and have won business from of all levels of government in North America, as well as major corporations and governments in various parts of the world. Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding (i) the business plans and expectations of the Corporation; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects the Corporation's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in this news release and the Circular, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Circular under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Source: Volatus Aerospace Corp. TSXV: VOL Contact Details Volatus Aerospace Rob Walker +1 579-977-5066 rob.walker@volatusaerospace.com Company Website https://volatusaerospace.com

