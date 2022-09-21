Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), continues working on the second phase of its aggregated $40M artificial intelligence (AI) government contract work, and is on track for the scheduled completion in March, 2023.

This milestone of work is a part of a multi-phase $40 million Canadian AI project that was previously announced on January 13, 2022. The first phase of this contract was successfully completed as previously announced on March 31, 2022 , followed by the audit from the government, which was cleared to move to the next phase .

The Company's Nexalogy Social Media Automated Reporting Technologies ("SMART") is the main engine for the second milestone.

Due to confidentiality requirements, the Company is not permitted to provide further details about the contract and the scope of work.

"This continued work signifies strong confidence in our cyber security technology as we continue to reach new milestones. We pride ourselves on the ability to maintain a technical advantage in the social media and cyber security realm and are pleased that the Canadian Government is as confident in our technology as we are. As we continue to expand Datametrex, we are thrilled to do our part in aiding the defence and cyber security of Canada," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About SMART

SMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. SMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. SMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, SMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information on this project or to learn how Datametrex can assist your organization in social media discovery or cyber security please go to: www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Datametrex' mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

