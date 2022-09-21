JBS USA, LLC: JBS Appoints Jason Weller as Global Chief Sustainability Officer

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and GREELEY, Colo., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS today named Jason Weller to its executive leadership team as the company's first global chief sustainability officer. In this new role, Weller will have oversight of ESG and sustainability strategies for JBS Global.

Weller will lead the company's global sustainability efforts in partnership with regional teams around the world. This includes further developing the roadmap for the company's industry-leading net zero 2040 commitment.



"Jason has established himself as a trusted voice and accomplished sustainability leader who produces real results," said Gilberto Tomazoni, JBS global CEO. "His expertise in agricultural carbon markets and his passion for rural vitality make Jason the ideal person to drive JBS forward as we focus on combatting climate change and achieving our ambitious sustainability targets.

"We are confident that Jason's leadership will help accelerate our sustainability efforts, including increased transparency, industry-leading investments and the more efficient use of natural resources to create a more sustainable agricultural system."

Weller joins JBS from Truterra, where he helped establish one of the largest agricultural carbon credit programs in the United States as president of the famer-led sustainability business at Land O'Lakes. At Truterra, Weller led the company's efforts to help farmers participate in market-based opportunities for sustainability practices, including carbon credits and other ecosystem service incentives, as well as helping consumer packaged goods company partners achieve their supply chain sustainability goals, including validating Scope 3 emission reductions. Before his time at Land O'Lakes, he served as chief of USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, the nation's largest working lands conservation organization that partners with farmers and ranchers to deliver assistance to protect and improve the quality of their operations' natural resources. Prior to his role as chief of NRCS, Weller worked at the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, the U.S. House Budget Committee, and in the White House Office of Management and Budget.

"I am passionate about the sustainability of food and agriculture and the economic vitality of farm families around the world," said Weller. "JBS provides a unique opportunity to make a difference at scale, partnering with the hardworking men and women responsible for ensuring we have food on our tables every day. As we face the challenges of climate change, food insecurity, deforestation and global population growth, I am excited to help JBS lead the effort to lessen the impacts of agriculture and strengthen our global food supply."

Weller has a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Carleton College and a master's degree in Public Policy from the University of Michigan.

