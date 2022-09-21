Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
WKN: A2JRQY ISIN: US2936021086 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
21.09.22
19:37 Uhr
0,238 US-Dollar
-0,012
-4,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.09.2022 | 14:08
115 Leser
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences to Present at Benzinga All Access Event on Friday, September 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced that management will present during Benzinga's All Access investor event taking place Friday, September 23, 2022.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, is scheduled to host a presentation and Q&A session during the event as follows.

Benzinga All Access Event

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022
Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://youtu.be/JnPPugsjJuM

A live video webcast will be available using the link above - an archived replay will be made available after the live event on the Benzinga YouTube Channel. For more information on Benzinga All Access, please contact your Benzinga representative.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716771/Ensysce-Biosciences-to-Present-at-Benzinga-All-Access-Event-on-Friday-September-23-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
