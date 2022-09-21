Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences to Present at Benzinga All Access Event on Friday, September 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced that management will present during Benzinga's All Access investor event taking place Friday, September 23, 2022.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, is scheduled to host a presentation and Q&A session during the event as follows.

Benzinga All Access Event

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://youtu.be/JnPPugsjJuM

A live video webcast will be available using the link above - an archived replay will be made available after the live event on the Benzinga YouTube Channel. For more information on Benzinga All Access, please contact your Benzinga representative.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a unique, tamper-proof treatment option for pain that minimizes the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

