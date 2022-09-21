Metavesco CEO Discusses Digital Assets, Corporate Focus in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) ("the Company"), a web3 enterprise invested in decentralized finance (DeFi), to discuss the Company's operations, digital assets and corporate outlook.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2022-interview-mvco-metavesco-mvco/.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Schadel explains how Metavesco generates revenues through liquidity pools alongside its focus on crypto staking, NFT and the Metaverse.

"There's so much being built in this space and we're trying to cast a wide net and capture what we can as this space matures and becomes more mainstream," he says, offering insight into the broader crypto market and what the Company expects to achieve from its investments and position as an early mover.

"When I look at 2023, it's really about a year of mass adoption. I think we will see the protocols that we've invested in achieve wider adoption rates. I believe that next year we will see some pretty significant returns in the money that we've put to work and that will ultimately benefit shareholders," he says. "There is no other publicly traded cryptocurrency liquidity provider in the United States; we are the first and I'm certain we won't be the last. That means we have some proving to do, and so my hope for next year is that when shareholders and potential shareholders look at how we did, they think 'Wow, this model is great. Metavesco is really a first-mover and is generating returns for shareholders.' Ultimately, that's my job."

About Metavesco Inc.

Metavesco is a publicly traded web3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols. For more information, visit https://Metavesco.com/

Forward Looking Statements:

