ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Provides Update on Business and Project Pipeline

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE"), a global entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, is pleased to provide an update on the growth in its project pipeline off the back of recent partnership announcements.

Business Development

Recently, the ESE team attended Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, a significant international computer and video games industry event. The event brings gaming brands together to feature their newest products and network with potential business partners, enabling brands to continue to grow their company and products. At the event, ESE showcased its technology solutions for large-scale user-acquisition campaigns.

In addition, the team is attending the upcoming DMEXCO conference, Europe's leading digital marketing and technology event on September 21 and 22. The ESE team has received positive results from recent events and believes that upcoming conference attendance will continue to increase business pipeline.

New Strategic Hires

ESE announced on September 13, 2022 the appointment of the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Andrea Lieuwen.

Ms. Lieuwen is an MBA, CPA, CGA with over 25 years of public company accounting and finance experience, having spent her career in various senior roles at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation ("GCGC"), a leading Canadian gaming and entertainment company. Most recently, Ms. Lieuwen was responsible for the leadership and operations of GCGC's gaming properties across the Province of British Columbia, with almost 3,000 employees. This included the strategic development, capital and operating annual budgets for GCGC's gaming properties across the region. Andrea has also held many senior financial roles during her career contributing to GCGC's growth from a small private entity to over $3 billion in market capitalization and operating 25 properties across Canada. GCGC was recently acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) through a go-private transaction in September 2021. Prior to its go-private transaction, GCGC had been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange since 2004.

ESE is also pleased to announce it has hired two new technology staff to bolster its software development team. Its is anticipated that the increase in capacity will be devoted to the development of Singularity, ESE's proprietary data and artificial intelligence platform.

New Activations

Recently, ESE's sim racing business unit, Digital Motorsports, teamed up with Toyota Ireland to supply a professional racing simulator for their event, World Skillz. ESE is pleased to be working with a major car brand such as Toyota.

In addition, ESE has recently signed three new clients in the month of September for gaming technology and player acquisitions.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of the Company, said: "ESE is always striving to increase its business pipeline and scale its technology globally. Today I wanted to update shareholders and stakeholders that we are very active in business development, attracting tier-one talent to the company, and continuing to execute on opportunities. The entire ESE is company is more motivated than ever and is relentlessly pursuing new business and improving its technology and offerings with clients."

Investor Relations Engagement:

ESE has entered into an agreement with Keith Schaefer ("Service Provider") dated September 19, 2022 for the provision of various corporate communications services for a 12-month term. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will pay to the Service Provider CAD $150,000 in three installments over the first six months of the term. The Company and the Service Provider act at arm's length, and, to the knowledge of the Company, the Service Provider has no interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest. The Service Provider is a Canadian editor and publisher who produces informational content targeted to retail investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

