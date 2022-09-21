Leading sports brand to leverage Contentsquare's unique behavioural insights to remove friction along the customer journey and improve site performance

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced it has partnered with ASICS EMEA to support the sportswear giant's ambitious digital growth strategy.

Contentsquare will be providing the ASICS team with in-depth insight into how customers behave online, as well as recommendations for optimising the customer journey across all touchpoints. With the team at ASICS laser-focused on creating an outstanding customer experience every time, the solution will also help unlock greater agility when navigating the shifting eCommerce landscape.

Contentsquare will be a key partner in supporting ASICS' strategic digital objectives for 2022, including eCommerce market expansion within Europe and support with improving the mobile user experience.

Contentsquare's Find Fix, which empowers both technical and business teams to create seamless experiences by removing friction points and improving site performance, will be key to the success of this ambition.

Rick Hoving, Senior eCommerce Manager at ASICS EMEA said, "Customer experience is hugely important for ASICS. Making sure the website is optimised so that people can easily find the right products is a number one priority."

"Contentsquare will provide us with key insight into where and how campaigns actually perform, as well as how a product-focused commercial campaign can still benefit the branding side of the business or vice versa. It will also support us in uniting brand focus with data-driven insights."

"It's the solution that impressed me the most with how easy it is to get relevant, valuable insights for content and merchandising elements of our site. The solution is a game-changer for my expanding team when it comes to making the right decisions and helping us build a more impactful website."

Abdi Essa, VP EMEA North, Contentsquare added, "We are thrilled to be supporting a leading global brand like ASICS, whose digital innovation and expertise in engaging new generations of customers is awe-inspiring. It's been really rewarding to support them as they continue to break digital boundaries, and enhance their overall online customer experience."

To find out more about how Contentsquare is helping ASICS to fuel its strategic digital expansion and overcome challenges, visit https://contentsquare.com/blog/asics-and-contentsquare.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviours, feelings and intent, enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1,000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business and deliver more customer happiness. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide.

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as various sports footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com.

