Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Plantein Available at Vancouver Giants Games at the Langley Event Centre

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce a variety of PlanteinTM inspired entrees created from Plantein's Nuggets; Schnitzel; and Sweet Chili Tenders, will be available at Vancouver Giants home games at the Langley Event Centre (LEC).

The initiative to provide PlanteinTM plant-based options to spectators attending events at the LEC was initially brought forward by the Vancouver Giants Hockey Club (Giants) who play their home games at the LEC. The Giants (www.vancouvergiants.com) strive to provide the best possible experience for their fans when attending games and adding additional menu choices supports that initiative.

Vancouver Giants Senior Vice President Mr. Dale Saip states, "Its especially important to the Giants to ensure we are providing the best possible fan experience both on and off the ice. Our fans have asked for additional menu choices at home games and we have delivered by adding PlanteinTM entrees to the already existing selection of fan favourites."

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We are more than pleased to be a Vancouver Giants Partner. In addition to supplying the LEC with PlanteinTM entrees, we will also be providing PlanteinTM products to the families that billet the Giant's hockey players as well as supporting various Giant's activities such as the Tail Gate Event at the LEC prior to the team's season opener September 23rd. The Vancouver Giants are ingrained in the community and the LEC is one of Langley's highest profile facilities. We are pleased to begin this relationship with Vancouver Giants the LEC and as we continue to grow our presence in the community as well."

The Vancouver Giants are a major juniorice hockey team playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL). and are led by majority owner and British Columbia-based businessman Ron Toigo. The Giants are considered amongst the elite of major junior hockey clubs in all North America having reached the pinnacle of major junior hockey winning the Memorial Cup. As importantly, the hockey club is well known and respected in the community for being actively involved in several charitable endeavours through their 'Be A Giant Foundation'.

The Langley Events Centre (www.langleyeventscentre.com) is a multipurpose facility in the Township of Langley, BC, Canada and is the largest sports and recreation project in Langley's history. It is home to the; Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League; the Fraser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League; Langley Thunder Lacrosse Teams; Trinity Western University Teams as well as hosts multiple tournaments annually as well as many non-sport related activities such as conventions and tradeshows.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar. The Company launched Plantein Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin

President, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 570-0902

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

