Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF). (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the required drill permits have been granted to the Company for their Highlands West property within the Clayton Valley. Additionally, Scotch Creek has bolstered their Highlands West project claims, which now covers approximately 6,360-acres along the Central and Southwest margins of the Clayton Valley.

Scotch Creek's 400-acre claim extension encompasses newly prospective, basin margin rock units, as seen in high-resolution seismic data, and contains distinct, laterally extensive, well bedded units in the subsurface. These distinctive units appear correlative within several, robust, structural basins interpreted from the combination of detailed gravity and high quality seismic imaging of the property.

Several major faults have been identified in both seismic and detailed gravity data. These faults are interpreted to be bounding faults which separate multiple significant-size basins containing the well-bedded rock sequences.

These basins lie in close proximity to the Clayton Valley playa and existing brine production fields.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, commented, "Receiving the drill permit for our Highlands property is an important step towards achieving our exploration plans and goals for the project. Now that we have the required permit in place to commence an exploratory lithium drill campaign, we are thrilled to announce the extension of our Highlands claims in the Clayton Valley. We believe the new ground provides the Company with important additional claims contiguous with our existing project. Our goal is to locate a substantial lithium discovery at Highlands and thus create further value for our shareholders."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

