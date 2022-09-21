Nissan joins Avanci's essential patent marketplace for connected vehicles

Today, Avanci announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005179/en/

Avanci's independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology. (Graphic: Avanci)

"We are pleased to welcome Nissan, a company focused on driving innovation to enrich people's lives, to Avanci," said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci.

Connected vehicles from Nissan including the Infiniti brand are now licensed to the 2G, 3G, and 4G essential patents owned by the 51 licensors that participate in Avanci's 4G connected vehicles program, as well as licensors who join the program in the future.

Avanci has transformed the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction, at fixed rates, paid once for the lifetime of the vehicle. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci provides automakers with an efficient and transparent way to access the cellular technology needed for connected vehicles. With more than 80 participating automotive brands, over 100 million connected vehicles on the world's roads are covered by an Avanci license.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology in the Internet of Things era can be simple. As an independent intermediary working at the intersection of different industries, our one-stop solution is designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our marketplace. Companies with essential patents share their innovations with companies creating connected products for the IoT in one place, with one agreement, and for one fair, flat rate. In 2020, the World Economic Forum named Avanci a Technology Pioneer for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things.

www.avanci.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005179/en/

Contacts:

Avanci

Mark Durrant

Vice President, Marketing Communications

media@avanci.com

+1 (469) 480-2558 +44 7875 276867