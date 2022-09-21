Forza X1, Inc.: Forza X1's Next Level Helm Innovation to Be Powered by Garmin

Garmin, the World's Most Recognized Marine Electronics Manufacturer, Joins Forza X1 to Create Enhanced User Experience for FX1 All-Electric Boat

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a new developer of electric sport boats with a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating, today announced details from its collaboration with Garmin® International ("Garmin") to bring intuitive and interactive technology to the Company's first fully electric boat model, the FX1. Over the past several months, Forza and Garmin have worked together to develop a customized system driven by select Garmin products to prioritize ease of use and customer experience.

Garmin's 22-inch GPSMAP® 8622 multifunction display (MFD) will be the high-tech command and control system in Forza's FX1 boats. The MFD's full high-definition touchscreen modernizes the FX1's helm by centralizing traditional controls. Features such as depth, heading, speed, along with GPS and detailed mapping will all be available in one place. The MFD also features Garmin's OneHelm platform, which brings together all the operations and capabilities of third-party devices, such as digital switching, and is anticipated to simplify the FX1's operation for owners.

Garmin's 22-inch GPSMAP 8622 multifunction display

"Digital switching systems replace traditional mechanical switches and circuit breakers on board a boat with digitally controlled power distribution modules," explains Joseph Visconti, Executive Chairman and Chief of Product Development for Forza X1, Inc. "These modules are tailormade to meet the exact needs of the FX1's system and can communicate with each other using Garmin's EmpirBus NXT DC Module. This new digital switching system significantly reduces the size and length of cabling we will need to distribute power throughout the boat, makes the FX1 lighter overall, and reduces manufacturing costs for the Company." It is also expected that FX1 owners will be able to power up their boat while away from the dock, switch on pumps, and control lights onboard and underwater through the new digital switching system.

Forza and Garmin engineers are also working together to design a customized graphical user interface (GUI) specific to the requirements of an all-electric boat. This tailored GUI will display important information such as the state of battery charge, estimated range, battery temperature, diagnostic pressure, and temperature readings from cooling water and glycol systems. Once the interface is programmed, Garmin's EmpirBusWDU v2 will display that information on the boat's MFD so that it can be just as accessible as navigational data and conventional controls.

"Like Garmin, Forza has a strong emphasis on technology and innovation, and it has been an honor to work with them," said Dave Dunn, Garmin sr. director marine sales. "By combining the power of Garmin, Empirbus and Fusion, the FX1 customer will get a highly integrated and intuitive system tailored for this state-of-the-art vessel."

In addition to the graphical and control innovations currently planned, Forza intends to install Garmin's Fusion® Apollo stereo system into its FX1 boats. Boasting 8.8" Fusion Signature Series 3i Marine Speakers and Fusion Apollo amplifier, high-quality audio can be streamed throughout the boat and controlled on Garmin's MFD or a passenger's smart device. Fusion's Marine Hideaway Stereo is designed to save space at the helm and can be hidden away in the dash or mounted in a variety of areas such as storage lockers, inside helm consoles, and other concealed compartments.

"The Company's collaboration with Garmin has one major objective in mind: the user experience," states Visconti. "Digital switching, a helm that centralizes the instrumentation and controls for the boat, a customized GUI, and a premium audio setup are intended to elevate the boat owning experience for FX1 customers as well as offer families and water recreation enthusiasts an enjoyable time on the water."

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc.'s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by producing stylish electric sport boats. We are focused on the creation, implementation and sale of electric boats utilizing our electric vehicle technology to control and power our boats and proprietary outboard electric motor. Our electric boats are being designed as fully integrated electric boats including the hull, outboard motor and control system. For more information, please visit forzax1.com.

About Garmin International: Garmin International is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regardingthe Company using Garmin's 22-inch GPSMAP® 8622 multifunction display for its high-tech command and control system in Forza's FX1 boats, the Company using Garmin's EmpirBus NXT DC Module digital switching systems to replace traditional mechanical switches and circuit breakers with digitally controlled power distribution modules, FX1 owners being able to power up their boat while away from the dock, switch on pumps, and control lights onboard and underwater through the new digital switching system, the Company and Garmin engineers designing a customized graphical user interface (GUI) specific to the requirements of an all-electric boat and the Company installing Garmin's Fusion® Apollo stereo system into its FX1 boats. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to implement its graphical and control innovations with Garmin as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to supply chains and state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective on August 11, 2022. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

