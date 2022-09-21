General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., (OTC PINK:GEVI), provides a long-awaited update regarding recent corporate activities post Mighty Fire Breaker Acquisition.

The Company is in the process of a name change, from General Environmental Management to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., which is currently under review and awaiting FINRA's approval; at this time, the EDGAR filing system and the SEC already recognize the General Enterprise Venture's name. 'GEVI' is a fully reporting SEC compliant company with on-going audited financials.

General Enterprise is laser focused on its Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) Subsidiary. Great strides have been made since the acquisition. The Company is excited about the proprietary Patents and Intellectual Property centering around the family of Citro-Tech proactive safer science fire inhibitors. (MFB) has sought out new levels of government and private lab certifications that will prove the products are safer for humans, animals, the environment and highly effective, in comparison to other competitors in the same industry. One of (MFB)'s goal has always been to create an early fire elimination program to fight fire using much less water to defend the future of our drinking water from toxins. With climate change causing drought conditions, the (MFB) Technical Team focuses on value engineering that uses less water fighting all wildfire.

'GEVI' believes that when the certified results are delivered from the labs with passing approvals, the (MFB) portfolio of fire inhibitor products will become the new gold standard in early fire elimination chemistry for both Class A and Class B fires**. (MFB) expects to be able to update the status and significance of these certifications within the next 12 months or less.

**(Class A means solid, combustible materials such as wood. Class B means flammable materials such as gasoline or grease).

As of Q2 - 2022, Mighty Fire Breaker has introduced several of its products into the market, some of which include:

Proactive Wildfire Defense Systems

Fire Safe Storage Sheds

Fire Inhibiting Wood Treatments

Since (MFB) opened the Wildfire Depot, it has proven, in the presence of guests including California fire officials and media, that its chemistries are able to cost-effectively shut down fires quickly. This link is to a July 22, 2022 newspaper article.

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/new-fire-prevention-product-application-technology-sparks-intrigue/

The MFB Technical Team's strives to create the cleanest, safest, most environmentally friendly fire chemistries the world has ever known. Furthermore, these chemistries can be used proactively to reduce the risk of loss by protecting homes and other structures from being consumed by wildfire. In this regard, (MFB)'s educational and testing center in Sonoma County, CA, the Wildfire Depot, has been educating property owners how to take wildfire defense into their own hands with pro-active spraying of the Company's fire inhibitor, MFB-CitroTech to reduce their risk of loss.

(MFB)'s Chief Technologist, Steven Conboy, discussed as a keynote speaker the significant uses of the Citro-Tech Inhibitor at the recent Boston, Massachusetts Timber Expo. Mr. Conboy went on to highlight the (MFB) patented Gator Skin product, which is designed to inhibit both fire and moisture degradation, with the continued development of Citro-Tech utilities as preventative measure applications on raw lumber and prefab construction.

(MFB) expects to launch its product lines with a big box retailer during the 4th Quarter of 2022; and anticipates expanding the Citro-Tech brands into several new applications and products in the near future.

Look for the new Mighty Fire Breaker website coming in October www.mightyfirebreaker.com

The General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. website (https://generalenterpriseventures.com/) is still under construction as content is added, we encourage Shareholders and Investors to check back often.

