Dechert LLP: Dechert Welcomes Financial Services Partner Back to its London Office

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Colin Sharpsmith has returned to the firm as a partner in the financial services and investment management practice based in London, strengthening the firm's financial services regulation capability. His return to the firm marks the seventh lawyer to return to Dechert as a partner in 2021-2022, following Richard Pugh, Kathleen Mylod, Alon Goldberger, Sonia Gioseffi, Jon Burke and Steve Engel.





Mr. Sharpsmith has broad experience in financial services regulation with particular focus on investment funds and the rules governing their management and marketing in the UK and Europe. Previously an associate at Dechert, Mr. Sharpsmith is well respected within the wider industry and has been a key member of regulatory working groups such as the AIMA working group for the FSA's first Remuneration Code.

"Colin's wide-ranging regulatory expertise advising asset managers and private equity firms will be an excellent addition to our investment management practice in London" said Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert's global financial services group and chair of Dechert's London Management Committee. "Colin's return also speaks to our culture. We are thrilled to welcome him back."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sharpsmith, said: "It's a very exciting time to be re-joining Dechert's growing asset management practice. I am looking forward to being reunited with my former colleagues in London and helping drive the firm's future growth in the financial regulatory space."

Outside the office, Mr. Sharpsmith is an advocate for minority and disadvantaged youth. He has been a mentor with the charity African & Caribbean Diversity, and volunteered for Reading Partners to support students with career development and education.

With over 185 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dechert-welcomes-financial-services-partner-back-to-its-london-office-301629623.html