Developed by the French research institute Liten, the prototype kit consists of a 145 W photovoltaic panel, a magnetic rear panel, and an MPPT charge controller. It also includes a battery and a micro-inverter that can be used to inject the stored energy into the grid when the vehicle is recharged.The new energy technologies and nanomaterials (Liten) branch of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission has developed a vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) prototype kit that can be used with any rechargeable electric vehicle. The kit is intended to be deployed on a vehicle's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...