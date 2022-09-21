Unbabel's report on global marketing localization trends for 2023 shows how marketers are growing globally by using localization strategies that impact the company's bottom line.

Unbabel (https://unbabel.com/), the AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience (CX) at scale, announces the marketing trends that are driving revenue growth for companies expanding beyond their national borders. These are drawn from their new Global Trends in Marketing Localization 2023 Report.

Unbabel's report reveals that marketing professionals are under more pressure than ever to deliver their brand's story to international audiences, particularly with the uncertainty of today's global economic outlook. They are also relying more and more on content to appeal to global customers to drive conversions. The report found that to meet this growing need for content, 89% of marketers plan to translate marketing content into additional languages within the next year, 13% of which plan to translate into nine or more.

Websites top the list of materials marketers are translating with more than half (52%) of respondents saying their business is localizing websites, while paid ads are in second place (46%). The next highest category of materials being translated is Content Marketing assets (42%), which includes blogs, ebooks, and whitepapers.

Of the marketers surveyed for Unbabel's report, 84% say that localization has positively impacted revenue growth. Additional areas positively impacted by localization include brand recognition (86%), customer acquisition (85%), customer retention (79%), and competitive differentiation (77%).

"As businesses expand globally and enter new markets, localization becomes crucial for their bottom line," says Sophie Vu, CMO of Unbabel. "According to the report findings, those who are leveraging AI as part of their localization strategy, and moving to a more centralized and automated approach, are the most confident in the quality of their translations. This suggests that many companies are in the early stages of setting up a Language Operations approach."

Unbabel's report surveyed more than 1,600 marketers, in eight countries Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Sweden, USA, UK, and Spain who are scaling their business globally.

