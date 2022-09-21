Fresh off a class win in the Italian GT Endurance round at Vallelunga,race car driver James Roe Jr. and Topcon Positioning Group continue to expand their participation in European racing. Roe will make an upcoming appearance with Imperiale Racing in the International GT Open round at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 24- 25 in Italy. He recently competed in two rounds of the Italian GT Endurance Championship, in addition to his IndyLights racing circuit presence in North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006268/en/

A native of Ireland, Roe will be racing in a Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am excited to again race as a partner with Topcon in Europe and to drive the Topcon Lamborghini," Roe said. A native of Ireland, Roe will be racing in a Lamborghini Huracàn GT3 Evo. "In the construction and precision agriculture sectors that Topcon serves, technology for capturing and managing data is critical for maximum efficiency. I continually make that connection to what I do in racing: data is critical for success."

Topcon resurfacing technology has been used on major projects involving racetracks, including the renewal of the Silverstone race track in England and the track redesign of the Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

"Topcon offers advanced workflow paving technology, and racetracks are an excellent example of the importance of smoothness for safety," Ulrich Hermanski, CMO and executive vice president for Topcon Positioning Group, said.

"Supporting James in the European racing program is another way that we can show our appreciation for our customers in Europe, and in Italy, as part of this expanded racing program. Topcon has had a long connection with the country, including plans for a newly expanded customer training center at our Concordia facility. We are pleased to bring this program to them with James and wish him the best for this race and beyond."

More information on Topcon and James Roe is available at topconpositioning.com/james-roe.

About James Roe Jr.

James Roe is one of Ireland's top racing drivers. Hailing from the Emerald Isle, but now based in the United States, James has enjoyed success in every series he has competed in to-date. jamesroejr.com

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006268/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Topcon Positioning Group

corpcomm@topcon.com

Staci Fitzgerald, +1 925-245-8610