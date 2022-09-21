Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2022 | 15:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Upcoming changes to the Fixed Income Derivatives fee list

Nasdaq Clearing AB has decided to implement the following changes to the
clearing fees for Fixed Income derivatives effective on September 26, 2022.
Please find a summary of the changes below, and the full details in the
attached document. The updated fee list will be available at
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules. 

New rebate model: Combinations in Bond Futures Contracts and Interest Rate Swaps

Combinations of certain Futures Contracts and Interest Rate Swaps (specified in
the fee list) will qualify the swap leg in the transaction for a 100% reduction
of the registration and settlement fees. 

New product and fee holiday: Introducing SWESTR OIS

As of September 26, Nasdaq will accept Overnight Index Swaps referencing SWESTR
for clearing. To celebrate the product launch, Nasdaq will offer a fee holiday
until the end of 2023. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:
fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090905
