Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: Media Alert: BrainChip Chief Development Officer Presents at tinyML Neuromorphic Engineering Forum

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Anil Mankar, Chief Development Officer at BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, will present "Combining Neuromorphic Design Principles with Modern Machine Learning Algorithms" at tinyML Neuromorphic Engineering Forum at 10:55 a.m. PDT September 27.

Mr. Mankar's presentation will discuss how BrainChip's neuromorphic design architecture, Akida, brings ML algorithms into the neuromorphic computing domain by executing them as spiking neural networks (SNNs). He will highlight how hardware design choices such as event-based computing paradigm, low-bit precision computation, the co-location of processing and memory, distributed computation, and support for efficient, on-chip learning algorithms enable low-power, high-performance ML execution at the edge. Finally, Mankar will discuss how this architecture supports next generation SNN algorithms such as binarized CNNs and algorithms that efficiently utilize temporal information to increase accuracy.

"Neuromorphic computing takes inspiration from the structure and function of neural systems and seeks to replicate the remarkable performance, energy efficiency, tolerance to noise, and learning plasticity these systems possess," said Mankar. "I look forward to sharing with attendees of the tinyML Neuromorphic Engineering Forum how current machine learning algorithms, such as convolutional neural networks, can be easily transformed to deliver state-of-the-art performance in all edge AI applications."

The first tinyML Forum on Neuromorphic Engineering features key experts from academia and industry who introduce the main trends in neuromorphic hardware, algorithms, sensors, systems, and applications. Those interested in learning more about the virtual event and how to register can visit https://brainchip.com/tinyml-neuromorphic-engineering-forum-tuesday-september-27-2022-virtual/

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

