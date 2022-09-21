Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries to Present at the Lytham Fall 2022 Investor Conference

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life science tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified products, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on September 28-29, 2022.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the Company's website or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham6/scnd/2026024. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2022invreg/

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory and pharmacy pill counting equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and digitally simplified bioprocessing systems under the product names DOTS, Cell Growth Quantifier, and Liquid Injection System. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

or

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

