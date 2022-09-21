The project consists of an 85 MW solar park and a green hydrogen production unit. The facility should begin commercial operations in 2024.From pv magazine France French hydrogen specialist Hydrogène de France (HDF) is moving forward with its green hydrogen project in Swakopmund, a city located on the Namibian coast, in the administrative region of Erongo. The company said it obtained new permits for the project from the Namibian authorities. "This important step in the authorization process confirms a favorable environment for the project. As a result, HDF Energy is moving closer to building the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...