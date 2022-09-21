JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Long COVID Event Featuring AIM ImmunoTech

- Live video webcast with moderated roundtable between members of the AIM ImmunoTech Management Team and Key Opinion Leaders Dr. Charles Lapp of Hunter-Hopkins Center and Dr. Daniel Peterson of Sierra Internal Medicine on Wednesday, September 28th at 3:00 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Long COVID Event featuring AIM ImmunoTech on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Long COVID Event featuring AIM ImmunoTech will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

