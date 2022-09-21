Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals deliver a professional-grade connection to the car, the road and the race

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals, a stunning new professional-grade racing setup designed with and for professional sim drivers. Engineered for the most realistic and immersive racing experience possible, the PRO Racing Wheel features a new, high-performance Direct Drive engine along with TRUEFORCE feedback technology to deliver the most precise and pure connection to racing.

Lando Norris, F1 Racer for McLaren, with the Logitech PRO Racing Wheel (Photo: Business Wire)

"Logitech's PRO Racing Wheel makes the sim racing experience incredibly realistic. I'm able to feel the conditions of the track and how the car changes during the race, which is game-changing. When using this wheel at home, I feel like I'm right there on track," said Lando Norris, F1 Racer for McLaren.

The PRO Racing Wheel's all-new Direct Drive motor is capable of an impressive 11 newton meters of force with an incredibly low-latency response. When paired with TRUEFORCE-a Logitech G exclusive, proprietary high-definition force feedback technology-the Direct Drive motor delivers unrivaled racing realism with higher frequencies of response than ever. As a result, sim racers can now experience in-game physics and audio with much higher levels of precision and near instantaneous feedback, with everything from road conditions to motor vibrations.

"Fans of our racing wheels and pedals can expect a serious upgrade in realism, performance and control, as well as design and durability," said Richard Neville, head of simulation and controllers for Logitech Gaming. "We analyzed everything-from how many gear shifts, turns and impacts an 11 newton meter wheel takes, to which materials and components will last through even the most grueling racing conditions."

The result is a PRO Racing Wheel system that delivers unmatched realism, driver information and connection to the car without any delay or abstraction that professional sim racers demand.

Designed for pro racers, the PRO Racing Wheel features:

Intuitive Wheel Design Buttons and dials are precisely located in a "thumb sweep" so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

Buttons and dials are precisely located in a "thumb sweep" so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. Magnetic Gear Shift Paddles Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts.

Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts. Dual Clutch Paddles Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for different racers.

Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for different racers. Customizable Settings Display Whether racers need different settings for different racing titles, or for different cars within the same title, they can easily configure important wheel settings within five different onboard racing profiles on the fly.

Whether racers need different settings for different racing titles, or for different cars within the same title, they can easily configure important wheel settings within five different onboard racing profiles on the fly. Quick Release Mounting Redesigned clamping system lets desk-based racers easily mount and remove their wheel while retaining standard bolt holes for those mounting to a racing seat.

The PRO Racing Pedals have a realistic load cell brake and can be completely customized to fit the racing setups and styles. Key features include:

Pressure Detection The pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance.

The pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance. Customizable Pedals - Easily accessible and quickly allows racers to adjust the feel of all three pedals. The clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer using a set of swappable springs and the brake pedal via a selection of elastomers. Both the gas and clutch pedal also use contactless hall effect sensors, ensuring their longevity.

- Easily accessible and quickly allows racers to adjust the feel of all three pedals. The clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer using a set of swappable springs and the brake pedal via a selection of elastomers. Both the gas and clutch pedal also use contactless hall effect sensors, ensuring their longevity. Modular Design - Every pedal can be moved horizontally to create the perfect spacing for each racer, and removable pedal modules make customization a breeze.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel is available in two versions, one that is compatible with PC, PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 consoles, and one that is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals are compatible with PCs with Windows 10/11 through a USB port, and if connected to PRO Racing Wheel: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5 or PlayStation4 consoles.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals were unveiled at Logitech's inaugural Logi Play event, a landmark event celebrating gaming and streaming culture. Learn more about the event here.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in September of 2022 for a suggested retail price of $999/€1099 (Wheel) $349/€349 (Pedals). For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

"PlayStation" and the "PS Family Mark" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox "Sphere" Design, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

