TRIOS 5 Wireless delivers exceptional performance in a compact body redesigned for next-level ergonomics, effortless scanning, and improved hygiene

3Shape today introduced TRIOS 5 Wireless, a completely new, state-of-the-art intraoral scanner designed to make it easier than ever for dentists to go digital with their dentistry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005552/en/

3Shape TRIOS 5 Wireless Intraoral Scanner (Photo: Business Wire)

A breakthrough in intraoral scanners, TRIOS 5 Wireless makes scanning smoother and faster with its all-new ScanAssist intelligent alignment technology that comes housed in a redesigned compact and hygienically optimized scanner to deliver the highest standard in imaging performance and infection control.

With over fifty improvements in ease of use and design, TRIOS 5 Wireless is our smallest and lightest scanner to date and is perfectly balanced to fit comfortably in any hand.

TRIOS 5 Wireless delivers an unprecedented level of scanning simplicity. An LED ring and haptic sensory feedback guide you while you scan to make digital impression taking smoother and faster than ever. And now with ScanAssist technology, which minimizes misalignment and distortion in 3D models, you can scan your patients in any direction you want just create the scan path that works best for you.

TRIOS 5 Wireless features, an FDA cleared, closed autoclavable scanner tip protected by scratch-free sapphire glass to define a new level of hygiene. And includes ultra-thin, snug, and near-invisible single-use sleeves to cover the scanner body and minimize risk for cross-contamination.

"At 3Shape, we have strived for perfection through five generations of intraoral scanner evolution. Using state-of-the-art scan software and artificial intelligence to deliver sharper colors, improved accuracy, and increased efficiency, we believe TRIOS 5 surpasses all expectations. With its ergonomic and well-balanced look inspired by classic Danish design, TRIOS 5 Wireless simply, makes sense," says Jakob Just-Bomholt, 3Shape CEO.

Simply ergonomic our smallest and lightest intraoral scanner to date

TRIOS 5 Wireless is 3Shape's most streamlined scanner ever. The sleek, pen-grip scanner is optimally balanced to fit comfortably in any hand. TRIOS 5 is 30% more compact and weighs just 10.6 ounces (with battery) and is only 10.5 inches long. In comparison, some competitor scanners weigh up to 16.5 ounces and are more than 13 inches in length. And you can take your TRIOS 5 anywhere using TRIOS Share to scan from every PC in your practice.

Weight 10.6 oz incl. battery and scanner tip (300 gm with battery)

Length 10.5 inches (26.6 cm)

Scanner height x width 1.52 x 1.47 inches (3.85 x 3.74 cm)

Includes TRIOS Share enabling you to scan and plan with your TRIOS 5 Wireless from any PC anywhere in your practice using Wi-Fi

Simply effortless introduces intelligent-alignment technology

At the heart of TRIOS 5 is the ScanAssist engine, which features intelligent-alignment technology to make scanning even easier. Dental professionals will enjoy the built-in LED ring and haptic sensory feedback that guide you while you scan to make digital impression-taking smoother and faster. In fact, intraoral scanning with TRIOS 5 is so easy to do that you create the scan path you prefer.

Optimize your scans while you scan, guided by LED ring and haptic feedback, and driven by the all-new, robust ScanAssist engine that minimizes misalignment and distortion in 3D models to make impression-taking so simple that you can create your own scan strategy or scanning routine.

All-day battery life with Smart Power Management that automatically switches TRIOS 5 to sleep-mode to save energy when not in use. Up to 66 minutes of scan time per battery

Precision 3D models with no need for a calibration tool that means you no longer need to calibrate your scanner every 14 days like with other intraoral scanner models.

LED ring and haptic feedback guide you while you scan to make scanning easier.

Two-button design for improved software navigation and scan analysis.

Simply hygienic a new standard in patient protection and infection control

TRIOS 5 Wireless reimagines intraoral scanner design. It is so easy to clean because it is hygienically sealed up to its battery inlet with no cracks or crevices that can accumulate soil or contaminants. A sapphire glass window encloses the FDA cleared autoclavable tip to create a sturdy microbial barrier between patient and scanner. TRIOS 5 Wireless also includes single-use body sleeves that cover the entire area touched by the operator to further protect against contamination.

FDA 510 K cleared enclosed scan tips provide a microbial barrier for the scan tip. Tips are autoclavable up to 100 cycles.

Ultra-thin, snug, and near-invisible single-use body sleeve shields the scanner body and reduces risk of cross contamination.

Scanner body has been designed for easy cleaning and disinfection.

Digital dentistry at your fingertips powered by 3Shape Unite

Like all 3Shape TRIOS scanners, TRIOS 5 Wireless includes the 3Shape Unite platform with it for free. Together, TRIOS and 3Shape Unite seamlessly connect you to over two thousand dental companies, treatment solutions, practice management systems, and labs, represented as apps on the dental world's most open and collaborative platform. Doctors can also take advantage of 3Shape engagement apps, included free with TRIOS 5 Wireless, to help boost treatment acceptance. And TRIOS 5 Wireless is so easy to use, even first-time users will have no problems scanning their patients.

Peace of mind service

TRIOS 5 Wireless owners can take advantage of two TRIOS service agreement options: TRIOS Care, which delivers focused onboarding, extensive training, and unlimited support for practitioners, including express replacement, if your scanner is damaged and TRIOS Only a scan-ready free service agreement with no monthly costs. TRIOS 5 is 3Shape's fifth-generation model of the world's most recognized intraoral scanner bringing industry-leading scanning experiences, award-winning design, and unparalleled clinic-to-lab workflows powered by 3Shape Unite.

TRIOS 5 Wireless includes:

TRIOS 5 Wireless intraoral scanner

Free 1 year of TRIOS Care (full-service pack)

3Shape Unite open dental platform

5 scanner tips 1 protection tip

3 batteries and charger

License dongle

Wi-Fi dongle for PC

100 single-use body sleeves

Carry box

MRP: $25,900 USD, €21,500 - price may vary per country

Discover more about the 3Shape TRIOS 5 Wireless here: 3shape.com/trios5

About 3Shape

3Shape was founded in 2000 by two people determined to unlock opportunities in 3D digital technology. From two, we've grown to over 2,000 and from our beginning in Denmark, we're now present in over 100 countries around the world.

Our singular purpose remains the same to advance and connect medical professionals and patients.

We drive progress in digital dentistry with groundbreaking, industry-recognized scanners for clinics and labs. And connect dentists and technicians with software workflows that just flow. We advance and coach professionals on every step of their digital journey helping to truly elevate the customer experience.

Our impact is reflected in the results we achieve. Every second of every day, our award-winning products restore the confidence of a patient. Decisively going beyond products, we bring ongoing training and education that not only helps professionals stay relevant, it puts them ahead of the game.

We actively advance and connect dentists and lab technicians the people who are the backbone of the industry. Advance. Connect. Together.

www.3shape.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005552/en/

Contacts:

Bruce Frederic Mendel, 3Shape Communications

Email: bruce.mendel@3shape.com

Web: www.3shape.com