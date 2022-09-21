Enviva's President, Thomas Meth, to join the world's largest clean energy forum to speak on how to best leverage the clean energy market, build a new energy economy, improve energy security, and tackle climate change

Today, Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA), the world's leading producer of sustainably sourced woody biomass, announced that it will be presenting at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum on Thursday and Friday, September 22-23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. Enviva's President, Thomas Meth, will join an assembly of the world's largest and leading companies, countries, and international experts who share the common mission of accelerating the clean energy transition.

"Today, woody biomass plays an important role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy used predominately to decarbonize power and heat. At Enviva, we are proud that our product has been able to displace more than 48.3 million cumulative metric tons of CO2e since our inception nearly 20 years ago," said Mr. Meth. "The future of our company is rapidly changing as utilization of woody biomass is expected to grow significantly by 2050 to help decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. We couldn't be more excited about all that modern bioenergy has to offer and about unlocking its full potential," added Mr. Meth.

Of all global emitters, energy-intensive industries represent the hardest sectors to abate for net-zero, and the use of woody biomass feedstocks in these sectors creates new opportunities for decarbonization where urgent solutions are needed to reach climate targets. Recognizing this opportunity, Enviva is expanding its focus to include additional dynamic market opportunities such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), green lime, green steel, and green cement in addition to its core business of supplying the energy sector with a renewable, drop-in alternative to coal. Earlier this month, Enviva announced its partnership with Alder Fuels to scale and commercialize sustainable aviation fuel supply chains. This joint effort enables Enviva's sourcing of sustainable wood fiber and Alder Fuels' industry-leading technology to deliver the feedstock flexibility and commercialization of SAF needed to achieve jet fuel decarbonization at scale.

The 2022 Global Clean Energy Action Forumhas already attracted more than 5,000 delegates from governments, international organizations, industry, academia, innovators, and NGOs. The event will cover the entire cleantech spectrum via Ministerial plenaries, topical roundtables, and over 100 technology-specific events with CEOs and experts from around the world, as well as energy and science ministers from 31 countries, dedicated to accelerating the production and use of sustainable, low GHG-emissions fuels, chemicals, and materials.

To learn more on how Enviva is maximizing the use of woody biomass in heavy energy-intensive industries, we invite you to read our new white paper Biomass: Unlocking a Future Beyond Fossil Fuel here. To learn more about the Enviva and Alder Fuels partnership click here.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is the world's largest producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva owns and operates ten plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi, and is constructing its 11th plant in Epes, Alabama. Enviva sells most of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan, helping to accelerate the energy transition and to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and aviation fuels. Enviva exports its wood pellets to global markets through its deep-water marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

