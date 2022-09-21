Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Connecthedocks has announced the launch of its new online platform that connects private boaters with private docks. The booking website offers some eligible homeowners a way to earn passive income by means of dock hosting, while helping travelers find a vacant dock to store their boat with daily, weekly, monthly, seasonal, and annual rental flexibility.

"I realized that there was demand from both private dock owners and boat owners to connect, and there had to be a better way of connecting them," says Davis Helsby, Connecthedocks Founder and CEO.

Revenue Generator for Dock, Private Marina Owners

With many U.S. homeowners and real estate investors feeling like they're swimming upstream, new income-generating options are becoming attractive, and in some cases, critical to stay afloat.

Homeowners of waterfront property featuring a boat dock have a unique opportunity to offset mortgage payments and living expenses by renting their dock without compromising the interior of their homes. Another option for creating double income streams is renting the dock and home separately.

Connecthedocks allows dock hosts to customize listings through a user-friendly control panel. Users can set their own rental price, share their own details, upload images, and pause or remove listings. The platform also lets dock hosts rent their dock on their own terms based on factors like season, dock size, its location, and the size of the boat.

Dock Hosting With Peace of Mind

Helsby's decade-long experience in the commercial insurance space ideally positioned him to successfully launch the digital booking platform with a comprehensive liability program in place and a best- in-class legal agreement created by a maritime attorney.

Through ConnectCover, the platform features the first ever Dock Host Liability Insurance (1MM) and Dock Physical Damage (up to 5MM) to ensure dock hosts feel secure and comfortable throughout the process. Both parties are also carefully vetted through a super-hog guest screening/booking policy and require Boater Liability Insurance of $300,000.

Transactions are safe and secure through the website. Once the reservation has been completed, the platform accepts pre-payment for rental fees and disperses the payment securely after a successful stay.

Boaters: Find a Dock Anywhere, Anytime

Oftentimes, marinas and boat ramps are overbooked, waitlisted or overcrowded. Cost adjustments are also a factor with the rising demand.

With Connecthedocks's interactive platform, boaters are guaranteed a place to store their vessel by planning ahead and booking one of thousands of privately owned docks and boat slips available to them.

Through a simple search, Connecthedocks provides multiple options for travelers based on their specific needs, including fixed docks, floating docks and boat lifts. From kayaks and canoes to yachts and in between, the platform offers choices and amenities inclusive to all users. Flexible, short-term docking options and last-minute bookings are possible with the traveling technology website.

Temporary dockage opens up new cruising grounds for boaters reluctant to anchor out, while the platform helps more experienced cruisers find temporary dockage as they travel through busy waters. Having the option to dock up in a residential area away from marinas gives travelers a less trafficked alternative for those travelers who wish to get a more local feel. Additionally, temporary dockage eliminates the hassle of having to relaunch before continuing on a voyage.

Connecthedocks was founded by Davis Helsby, a lifetime boater and water lover. A graduate from FSU with a B.S. in Finance and Real Estate and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Central Florida. With Professional Mariner Training at the Chapman's school of Seamanship, Sales professional at Marinemax, and Yacht broker in Fort Lauderdale, he has exceptional experience in the maritime community.

For more information on Connecthedocks, please visit its website or contact:

Davis Helsby

support@connecthedocks.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137545