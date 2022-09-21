Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 septembre/September 2022) - PlantX Life Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,048,329 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on September 23, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

PlantX Life Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 048 329 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 23 septembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 26 septembre/September 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 27 septembre/September 2022 Symbol/Symbole: VEGA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 72750P 30 3 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 72750P 30 3 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 72750P105/CA72750P1053

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.