ARMA International: INFOCON 2022 to Offer Dedicated Microsoft Education Track and Pre-Conference Workshop During October Event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / ARMA International's InfoCon 2022, the premier educational event for records management, information management, and information governance professionals, has announced a dedicated education track and full-day pre-conference workshop on October 15 in partnership with Microsoft Purview. At InfoCon attendees will have access to top-notch education, industry titans from around the globe, certification continuing education credits, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The trade show and conference will take place October 16-19, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. For more information on the event, click here.



"Records management, information management, and information governance professionals work with Microsoft solutions all day, and we are pleased we can offer ten dedicated sessions in partnership with Microsoft and their team of subject matter experts to provide the knowledge needed for them to be most effective and efficient in their careers," said Nathan Hughes, Executive Director for ARMA International. "In addition to the Microsoft track, attendees at our event next month in Nashville will hear from dynamic keynotes, learn and share best practices from global industry titans, earn certification CEUs, and have access to unparalleled networking opportunities."

On Saturday, October 15, Erica Toelle, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Data Lifecycle and Records Management at Microsoft, will lead a full-day interactive and immersive workshop, where attendees will get hands-on experience working with the Microsoft Purview Records Management solution. Attendees will learn how retention and deletion work; the records management solution capabilities; how to create a file plan for retention and deletion settings and actions; when items should be marked as records; and how to publish and apply retention labels. (10 am-6 pm/7 CEUs)

During the conference from Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, speakers from Microsoft, their customers, and their partners will present the following sessions and case studies. Each of these sessions will be eligible for 1 CEU Credit. All the following sessions will be available for in-person, virtual and livestream registration options. For access to the complete conference program, click here.

Sunday, October 16

The Ultimate Overview of Microsoft Purview Records Management - Erica Toelle will go through an overview of every feature in Microsoft Records Management and explain how and why to use it. This is a perfect session for a beginner. (3:00 - 3:50 pm)

- Erica Toelle will go through an overview of every feature in Microsoft Records Management and explain how and why to use it. This is a perfect session for a beginner. (3:00 - 3:50 pm) How We Do Records Management at Microsoft - presented by Jorge Garcia from Microsoft Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs will discuss Microsoft's approach to managing records at a global organization in the heart of innovative tech, and how they help shape it and how it shapes them.(4:00 - 4:50 pm)

Monday, October 17

How the World's Largest Companies Deploy Microsoft Purview Records Management presented by Microsoft's Brendon Lee who will share the most common scenarios that they see in Microsoft Purview Records Management deployments and how to configure solutions to accomplish them. (11:00 - 11:50 am)

presented by Microsoft's Brendon Lee who will share the most common scenarios that they see in Microsoft Purview Records Management deployments and how to configure solutions to accomplish them. (11:00 - 11:50 am) How we deployed Electronic Records Management in Microsoft 365 for multiple different government agencies within the same tenant presented by Tim Shinkle, VP, Millican & Associates who will address how to plan a Microsoft Records Management deployment with strict data boundaries when multiple agencies share the same tenant. (12:00 - 12:50 pm)

presented by Tim Shinkle, VP, Millican & Associates who will address how to plan a Microsoft Records Management deployment with strict data boundaries when multiple agencies share the same tenant. (12:00 - 12:50 pm) Microsoft Purview Records Management: Our Vision for the Future presented by Roberto Yglesias, Principal Product Manager - Microsoft Purview, Microsoft. Roberto will cover the future vision for Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle and Records Management products and review the features that will be delivered in the coming months. (3:00 - 3:50 pm)

presented by Roberto Yglesias, Principal Product Manager - Microsoft Purview, Microsoft. Roberto will cover the future vision for Microsoft Purview Data Lifecycle and Records Management products and review the features that will be delivered in the coming months. (3:00 - 3:50 pm) 10 Lessons Learned from Helping 100s of Customers with Microsoft Purview and Records Management presented by Joanne Klein, Microsoft 365 Consultant and MVP, NexNovus and David Drever, Senior Manager and Enterprise Architect, Protiviti, who will walk through the top 10 lessons learned from helping 100s of customers and community members use Microsoft Purview solutions and share expertise in Information Protection, eDiscovery, and other Microsoft compliance solutions. (4:00 - 4:50 pm)

Tuesday, October 18

Vision realized: How SharePoint Syntex delivers on the promise of AI for Information Governance . Chris McNulty, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft will explain how the dream of using AI to organize, manage, and secure content, optimize search and discoverability, and automate and improve your most critical business processes is now a reality with SharePoint Syntex. (12:00 - 12:50 pm)

. Chris McNulty, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft will explain how the dream of using AI to organize, manage, and secure content, optimize search and discoverability, and automate and improve your most critical business processes is now a reality with SharePoint Syntex. (12:00 - 12:50 pm) 5 Best Practices for Using Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium), Caitlin Fitzgerald, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft, will share how to find relevant data and respond to investigations using Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium) more efficiently. Caitlyn will cover best practices for placing holds, creating collections, reducing volume for review and export and share learnings from the internal Legal team at Microsoft. (4:00 - 4:50 pm)

(Premium), Caitlin Fitzgerald, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft, will share how to find relevant data and respond to investigations using Microsoft Purview eDiscovery (Premium) more efficiently. Caitlyn will cover best practices for placing holds, creating collections, reducing volume for review and export and share learnings from the internal Legal team at Microsoft. (4:00 - 4:50 pm) Driving Digital Transformation: How Our Customers Have Raised the Profile of Their Records Management Programs with Microsoft 365 presented by Atle Skjekkeland, CEO, and Vivek Bhatt,CTO, Infotechtion Ltd. Atle and Vivek will tell the stories of customers that have leveraged digital transformation with Microsoft 365 to raise the profile of their information governance programs. (5:00 - 5:50 pm)

InfoCon 2022 offers three ways to register. In-person registration grants access to all conference education sessions-keynote sessions, industry group discussions, non-ticketed networking events, and the Experience Hall. The second option is the Keynote and Connect registration which provides access to all keynote sessions, non-ticketed networking events, and the Experience Hall; and the Virtual registration gives livestream access to all keynote sessions, the Microsoft 365 education track, and virtual networking events. To register for InfoCon 2022, click here.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: ARMA International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716912/INFOCON-2022-to-Offer-Dedicated-Microsoft-Education-Track-and-Pre-Conference-Workshop-During-October-Event-in-Nashville