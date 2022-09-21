Tysons Dental Associates Helps Ukrainian Refugees with Free Dental Care

TYSON CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / As of late June, more than 71,000 Ukrainians have come to the U.S. since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. A significant portion of displaced Ukrainians have come to the Washington area. President Biden has pledged that the U.S. will welcome 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, which would be the largest private refugee sponsorship program in U.S. history .

Refugees who have come to the U.S. because of the war in Ukraine can get free dental care at Tysons Dental Associates in Tysons Corner. The practice reserves one free appointment per week for a refugee from Ukraine.

"Moving to another country, especially because of war, can make it difficult to keep up with regular health and dental care," Dr. Alex Osinovsky, one of five dentists at Tysons Dental Associates, said. "We are hoping to ease the burden on our new neighbors from Ukraine by offering them free dental care."

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Tysons Dental Associates, thanks to contributions from patients and employees, has raised more than $12,000 for United Help Ukraine and helped a major medical aid delivery.

Tysons Dental Associates also offers a Smile Club membership for adults and children that gives patients without insurance discounts on common treatments, including cleanings, dental exams, fluoride treatment, and, if necessary, x-rays and one emergency exam per year.

Tysons Dental Associates is a multilingual dental practice with staff who speak Spanish, Russian, French, and Arabic.

Tysons Dental Associates specializes in cosmetic, sedation, and implant dentistry. They use the latest technology, including cone beam 3D imagining and iTero imaging, and offer popular treatments such as All-on-4 dental implants and Invisalign.

About Tysons Dental Associates

Tysons Dental Associates is a patient-driven dental practice in Tysons Corner, Va., specializing in cosmetic dentistry. The practice serves Vienna, McLean, Fairfax, and many other Virginia communities. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact (703) 848-8906 or visit www.tysons-dental.com

SOURCE: Tysons Dental Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711511/Tysons-Dental-Associates-Helps-Ukrainian-Refugees-with-Free-Dental-Care