PR Newswire
21.09.2022 | 20:46
Apocalypse Children Recordings (ACR Service OÜ): California Condor, an Estonian band, has released a historic video dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early

PARNU, Estonia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Condor has released a video which is dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early. Ken Loosaar deceased at the age of 28 and Johannes Kuslap deceased at the age of 27. These two men helped the band find its footing and if it wasn't for these two men, the band wouldn't be where they are today. With this video, California Condor would like to pay their respects to these two great men, because there are no lesser words for these type of men.