Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 Ticker-Symbol: NKO 
Frankfurt
21.09.22
08:28 Uhr
6,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2022 | 21:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cryogenic Industries: Market Growth Drives Reorganization of Integrated Cryogenic Solutions Unit of Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce the reorganization of their Integrated Cryogenic Solutions Unit (ICS). As the result of both ICS' growth and tremendous market opportunities in renewable and green energy, ICS will now split into two Functional Units effective October 1, 2022.

The new "Nikkiso Fueling and Solutions" Unit will continue driving the business growth in hydrogen fueling market, natural gas fueling market, skid-mounted system, and turnkey systems. Mike Mackey (currently Senior Vice President of ICS) will be President of Nikkiso Fueling & Solutions. All current ICS staff and facilities will remain part of this new Unit.

The new "Nikkiso Energy Infrastructure & Strategic Projects" (NESP) Unit will expand the Group's offerings to provide turnkey solutions for energy infrastructure including geothermal plants, compressed hydrogen distribution systems, energy recovery solutions, and offshore marine fueling systems. They will also provide full turnkey support for Nikkiso Cosmodyne plants. Joseph Pak (current president of ICS) will serve as President of NESP.

Nikkiso Expander Application Technique (NEAT) department, headed by Dr. Reza Agahi, will be part of the NESP unit.

"These changes are being made to better serve our customers and allow us to expand our portfolio of solutions for the growing global zero-emissions mandate," according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG. "They further support our vision to be 'Leading the change to a healthier world'."

With these changes, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


NIKKISO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.