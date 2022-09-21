Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: CMG Announces Organizational Change to Strengthen Commercial Execution and Drive Innovation in Key Business Areas

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Today, Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG") Chief Executive Officer & Director Pramod Jain announced leadership changes and new appointments to his team. These changes represent a critical step to drive the company's transformation and position CMG for solid financial performance and sustainable growth.

"Since joining CMG, I have been impressed with the technical talent and depth of innovation here. CMG's software is helping solve some of the industry's most pressing challenges, from complex field development planning to meeting emission reduction goals. I recognized that we needed new commercial and shared services capabilities at the senior leadership level to support innovation and future development at the company. To this end, I am excited to announce the addition of several new team members. Their bench strength will allow us to serve our customers better; by communicating more effectively, responding to requirements, being in the markets where they need us and continuing to hire the right people to execute our strategy," said Pramod Jain.

The company announced the following leadership changes and new appointments today:

Mohammad Khalaf has been appointed Head of Corporate Development, reporting to Pramod Jain. Mohammad's background in mergers & acquisitions and strategy will support business growth through effective capital allocation for new initiatives.

Jason Close has transitioned from his role as Vice President CoFlow to Vice President, Product reporting to Pramod Jain. Jason brings over 20 years of industry experience and will leverage his deep knowledge of CMG's software and customer needs to deliver market-driven solutions.

Anjani Kumar has transitioned from Vice President of Engineering Solutions to Vice President of Customer Success and Consulting. Anjani brings over 25 years of reservoir engineering expertise and a passion for helping clients solve critical field planning challenges. He is also responsible for building CMG's global consulting services team.

Sheldon Harbinson is currently Head of Sales Operations, reporting to Pramod Jain. Effective January 1, 2023, Sheldon will be Vice President, Americas. Sheldon brings two decades of experience building and scaling global sales, pre-sales, and customer success teams.

Krisztina Howery has been appointed Head of Marketing, reporting to Pramod Jain. Kris will oversee CMG's marketing and branding efforts and shape the go-to-market strategy for new CMG solutions.

Rahul Jain, based in India, has been appointed Head of Business Operations, reporting to Pramod Jain. Working across the organization, Rahul will be responsible for building and scaling a customer-centric business and implementing best practices and organizational KPIs.

Kristina Mysev has been appointed Head of People & Culture, reporting to Pramod Jain. Kristina will oversee talent management, employee learning and development, organizational leadership, and culture.

Daniel Edelshaim has been appointed Head of Legal reporting to Sandra Balic, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Daniel will oversee CMG's legal and software licensing functions, inclusive of all aspects of contracting standards, and will be advising CMG's business units on legal issues, governance and other corporate matters.

Long Nghiem was recently awarded the honour of "Technology Fellow" on his 45th anniversary at CMG. Long will transition from CTO to Chief Scientist and lead our newly formed Innovation Lab. With Long focused solely on future innovation, CMG is currently recruiting for the role of CTO. "I'd like to thank Long for his service as CTO. He has been at the cornerstone of our technology over the last 45 years, and I can see his enduring passion for innovation in every aspect of CMG's development," said Jain.

Sandra Balic will continue as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and David Hicks, based in Dubai, will continue as Vice President Eastern Hemisphere; both will continue to report to Pramod Jain.

"These new leaders bring proven commercial and strategic leadership to the organization. I am eager for them to step into the many challenges and opportunities ahead of us-and to help drive and execute our strategic plan and deliver value to customers, employees, and shareholders alike," added Jain.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company providing advanced reservoir modelling capabilities to the energy industry. CMG provides cutting-edge technologies that support critical field development decisions for upstream planning and energy transition strategies. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur.

