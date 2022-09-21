UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Increasing Cross-Border E-Commerce Activities Proliferating the E-Commerce Logistics Market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theE-Commerce Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during 2022-2028, reaching around USD 980 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others); Operational Area (International and Domestic); Region/Country.







The E-Commerce Logistics market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the E-Commerce Logistics market. The E-Commerce Logistics market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the E-Commerce Logistics market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

E-commerce logistics is the process an e-commerce brand uses to get an order out the door and into the hands of the customer. After shoppers make an online purchase, the order is packed, shipped, delivered, and, in some cases, returned. Therefore, the increasing cross-border e-commerce activities and growth of e-commerce startups are expected to drive e-commerce logistics. Moreover, factors such as a major shift toward digital transformation, cloud deployment & technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and continuously ongoing modernization in workforce management strategy in emerging economies notably contribute toward the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Aramex International LLC, CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, CEVA Logistics, Clipper Logistics Plc., SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Amazon.com Inc., FedEx Corporation, Gati Ltd.

The global E-Commerce Logistics market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on service type, the market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and others. Among these, the transportation category to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the many advantages related to cost-effectiveness, quick and scheduled delivery, flexibility, tracking and tracing services, as well as free door-to-door shipping. Therefore, there is an increased demand for transport services within the e-commerce logistics market.

Based on operational area, the e-commerce logistics market has been classified into international and domestic. The international category is to witness higher adoption of e-commerce logistics during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the widespread C2C and B2C e-commerce websites that have accelerated the demand for international e-commerce logistics. Also, small and medium enterprises expand exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing e-commerce industry and rapid digital transformation. In addition, the increase in internet penetration rate in emerging economies, as well as the rising disposable income, has contributed to the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in the region. Further, the availability of affordable smartphones and low-cost internet service in several regional countries has stimulated market demand for e-commerce logistics businesses in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Aramex International LLC

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Clipper Logistics Plc.

SF Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

Amazon.com Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Gati Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the E-Commerce Logistics Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the E-Commerce Logistics market?

Which factors are influencing the E-Commerce Logistics market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the E-Commerce Logistics market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the E-Commerce Logistics market?

What are the demanding global regions of the E-Commerce Logistics market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 19% Market size 2020 USD 980 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the E-Commerce Logistics Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Aramex International LLC, CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics, Clipper Logistics Plc., SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Amazon.com Inc., FedEx Corporation, and Gati Ltd. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Service Type; By Operational Area; By Region/Country

