Universal EV Chargers Announces Nearly $10 Million in Grants to Help Hotels Offer EV Charging Services More Cost Effectively

Green Energy Provider Will Help Hotels and Other Businesses Meet Customer Demands and Attract New Customers with EV Charging Stations

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group, today announced that it has secured nearly $10 million in government green energy grants. These grants will help the hospitality industry and other businesses offer electric vehicle (EV) charging services their customers are demanding by defraying upfront installation costs. Universal EV Chargers focused its efforts on installing EV charging stations first with hotels and other hospitality businesses nationwide to attract drivers who will need services that help them pass the time while their EVs charge.

"Hospitality businesses like hotels are excellent sites for EV charging stations because they are located where people travel and offer multiple desirable amenities for EV drivers," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal Green Group. "We have worked with hotels extensively over the last decade installing their solar panels, and our understanding of their business models and operational needs has largely informed our strategy."

The icing on the cake for hotels and other hospitality businesses is that EV drivers spend both time and money while waiting for their EVs to charge. Hotels may also find new guests in the future once they have experienced the hotel's features.

Universal EV Chargers' electric vehicle charging stations offerings rests on four main pillars that have contributed enormously to these grant wins:

Vision: Universal EV Chargers' vision is to contribute to the build-out of the United States' EV charging infrastructure in line with the Biden-Harris Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Company leadership maintains a laser focus on high-quality unit deployment across the country.

Design: The company's EV charging units address the challenges faced by early EV adopters related to service, maintenance, ease of use, payment methods, charging time and availability.

Price Structure: Universal EV Chargers' high-quality Level Two chargers were designed from the ground up to optimize quality and cost in manufacturing, transport, testing, implementation and installation. The Level Three DC Fast Chargers also meet the company's stringent requirements.

Investment Options: The company has designed a wide range of investment options from a simple equipment sale (in which the site owner owns, operates and retains the revenue from the charging station) to full turnkey deals with little to no out of pocket expenses for well qualified property owners (where Universal EV Chargers bears the upfront costs, maintenance and repairs with a revenue share between the site owner and Universal EV Chargers). Several options between these two are also available.

"We won these green energy grants in competition with some of the largest EV charging providers in the U.S. because of our approach to solving common problems faced by EV owners," said Doshi. "Thanks to the grants and our wide range of financial options, including a no-cost choice for qualified partners, hotels and other businesses will be able to install and operate EV charging stations quickly and economically."

In addition to the grants, Universal EV Chargers has also secured approved vendor status for hotels like IHG, Wyndham, Marriott and Hilton. Approved vendor status signals that these top hotel brands have confidence in Universal EV Chargers.

Universal EV Chargers' advanced Level Two charger has also been certified by Intertek and Underwriter Laboratories to meet the highest standards for EV chargers. Universal EV Chargers is the first North American EV charger provider to be awarded these nationally recognized testing laboratory certifications.

For more information about Universal EV Chargers and their green energy grant program, please visit UniversalEVCharging.com or call (866) 350-2738.

About Universal EV Chargers, a Division of Universal Green Group

Founded in 2009, Universal Green Group is a national leader in sustainable green services, products, technology and projects. Focused on supplying a better future for generations to come, Universal Green Group continually strives for the utilization and adoption of green technology while making their products the most reliable and financially viable for their customers. Universal Green Group's portfolio of brands includes Universal EV Chargers, Universal Solar System and Universal Real Estate.

Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group, entered the commercial EV charging industry to support the needs of EV drivers: finding places to charge within range, a proprietary charger that is compatible with the EV vehicle, convenient places to wait while charging and addressing persistent issues with reliability and maintenance experience with commercially available chargers. Universal Green Group's extensive research and development resulted in the most sophisticated and reliable universal EV charger on the market. As a result, Universal EV Chargers are certified for the American market by Intertek and Underwriter Laboratories, which signals a superior level of confidence in its chargers. Universal EV Chargers' vision is a coast-to-coast network of reliable EV chargers, convenient EV charger stations located adjacent to facilities offering pleasant and helpful amenities and simple ways for consumers to pay for their charges. For more information on Universal Green Group, please visit www.UniversalGreenGroup.com .

