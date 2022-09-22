New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - The Digital Asset Summit 2022 concluded on 13th September with Asset managers and financial service professionals from all over the world coming together to discuss crypto from the perspective of industry practitioners.

As part of the "Institutional Access to DeFi" panel discussion, Dejun Qian, CEO of Chainge Finance, Shaun Douglas, CEO and co-founder of Amber Data, Martha Rays, Head of Research at Bequant, Johann Bornman, Product Lead at MetaMask Institutional, and Uddhav Marwala, CEO of Friktion Labs, discussed how DeFi fulfills or is yet to fulfill institutional demands.

Dejun Qian expressed his view by saying, "I believe it's great that we are raising and openly discussing these concerns. Because, say in 2008, not many institutions would have been interested in crypto or DeFi. But gradually, they've started to examine the distinctions between centralized and decentralized finance. And we must continue to maintain focus on this most significant aspect: DeFi offers overall more opportunities."

When asked about how can non-crypto native institutions navigate through the DeFi landscape, all panelists agreed that institutions must deep-dive into different protocols and enrich their teams with dedicated professionals who can objectively evaluate the underlying technology.

While talking about the future perspective of DeFi and institutions overall, Dejun said, "I am expecting to see a higher adoption of decentralized derivatives because, as you know, derivatives in traditional finance are not that transparent. But in DeFi, everything is public and settled automatically, enforced by code. Additionally, DeFi is sure to become the new financial fabric of the future for every person and every business on the planet."

