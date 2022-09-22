Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - PatPat, a baby and toddler clothing brand, has recently launched its first baby techwear line called Go-Neat Techwear. This new techwear clothing line offers matching baby, toddler, and parent apparel that is stain-resistant and extra comfortable. The Go-Neat Techwear fabric contains a unique molecular structure that gives the fiber an elastic function and ensures the clothes feel soft. The brand has also used advanced eco-friendly fibers derived from plants, ensuring that Go-Neat Techwear is not only environmentally friendly but can easily repel liquids while remaining durable.

"Our brand's unique approach to the fashion industry, especially with their baby and toddler clothing, is helping PatPat stand out from the competition. Our Go-Neat Techwear line is soft, breathable, durable, and can easily repel liquids such as oil stains, coffee, dairy products, and other drinks," said a spokesperson for PatPat. "We hope to become the go-to apparel brand for every occasion and create functional, comfortable, and durable clothing for children and their parents."

PatPat is a U.S. baby and toddler clothing brand that started in 2014 in Mountain View, California. The company offers matching outfits for mothers, fathers, their babies, and their sons/daughters and has shipping services to over 144 countries. PatPat is a fun and vibrant global brand created especially for families. PatPat provides an easy shopping experience featuring tens of thousands of products with styles perfect for the entire family. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to provide great deals on the latest, high-quality baby clothing, family matching outfits, accessories, home goods, and more. PatPat regularly receives top ratings on Google, Sitejabber, and Trustpilot. Additionally, PatPat partners with several family favorites through licensing agreements, including Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Harry Potter, Baby Shark, and more.

For more information about PatPat, go to www.patpat.com.

Contact:

Rachel Ke

Rachel.ke@PatPat.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138024