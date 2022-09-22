Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Dentists providers of Fastbraces® Orthodontic Technology from the US and around the world are converging to Dallas, Texas for the Annual Global Business Conference and Awards Gala that will take place at the Fastbracesuniversity.com Campus and the Hilton Anatole Hotel on September 23 & 24. The Founder of Fastbraces® and Inventor of its Technologies, orthodontist Dr. Anthony Viazis and other highly-regarded speakers will address the participants of this meeting of highly skilled clinicians. Various business, financial, management and marketing topics will be discussed as well as the current state of affairs of the global orthodontic industry.

The two-day event will culminate with the presentation of the Business Awards to over eighty (80) dentists who have demonstrated excellent clinical skills in the application of Fastbraces® Technologies. These Awards will be presented by the inventor and his brother, orthodontic influencer, Dr. Evangelos Viazis, at the Black-Tie Gala given in honor of the providers. These Awards are the Mastership and Senior Mastership recognitions along with the Golden Athena Award, given to only one provider worldwide for his/her exceptional application of Fastbraces® Technologies.





About Fastbraces® Technologies.

Invented and founded by Dallas orthodontist, Dr. Anthony D. Viazis, Fastbraces® Technologies is celebrating 30 years of providing products that help dentists and orthodontists straighten teeth safely, quickly, and easily. Fastbraces® Technology is now globally known and used by doctors in over 50 countries where thousands of patients have been successfully treated.

Tested in vitro and in vivo by universities, Fastbraces® Technologies high performance bracket systems upright the roots of the teeth towards their final position (orthoeruption) from the beginning of treatment with a single square wire thereby reestablishing the natural alveolar bone morphology with the teeth straight.

This proprietary technology is taught online (www.fastbraces.com) as well as at the Fastbracesuniversity.com Campus by Dallas, Texas and at seminars around the world.

