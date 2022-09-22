So Soul, a globally fast-growing and innovative vape brand, demonstrated its all-new TPD certified e-cigarettes to EU vapers in the world's leading trade fair 'InterTabac', held in Dortmund, Germany. At the show, So Soul sufficed the visitors with flagship vaping experiences brought by a whole family of mesh-coil 2ml disposable vapes, namely AIRVAPE, ECO, CUBE, BOX, SOSOULBAR, and LIP.

TPD Certified So Soul Vapes

So Soul's diversified TPD-approved product lines enabled them to launch partnerships with many local distributors and retailers from EU and global countries.

"TPD certification is pretty important for us to sell the products in this regulated environment. Not only with TPD, I'm also amazed by So Soul that all their products in rich appearances have mesh coil inside. This makes me confident to promote this brand in multiple channels, both online and in brick-and mortar shops", said a German local distributor.

So Soul AIRVAPE, 2ml Flagship Vape

Super sleek with metallic-finished shell, So Soul AIRVAPE is an elegant-looking disposable vape that allows you to enjoy more than 600 puffs of crisp, satisfying 20mg-strength nicotine salts.

Powered by advanced mesh coil system, AIRVAPE ensures peak vaping satisfaction to the last puff with strong and consistent flavor and aroma. The 600mAh internal battery ensures that you're never left high and dry.

So Soul ECO, Perfect Combination of Look, Touch and Taste

So Soul ECO is designed with the blended and gradient shell colors, soft shell touches, and a variety of compound flavors, that are refreshing, sweet, fruity, creamy and everything in between. As a 2ml 20mg-strength disposable kit powered by mesh coil, ECO is ready to make a hit in the European and UK markets with TPD and MHRA certifications.

"At So Soul, we believe that you shouldn't have to compromise style for substance. Nor should you compromise on taste for tobacco," Luna Wang, founder of So Soul company said to one of journalist during the show.

Currently, So Soul's products are sold globally in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://sosoulvape.com.

