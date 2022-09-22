London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Whalemap, a comprehensive analytics solution for cryptocurrencies, has announced the re-release of its platform with significant improvements. After gaining popularity with bitcoin analytics, Whalemap has extended its service to Ethereum-based assets, with institutional-grade analytics accessible to everyone at a fraction of the cost.





Whalemap will allow users to easily acquire information such as if there is panic selling on the market, what supports and resistances are, and additional macro indicators. Best of all, its functionality is built for varying levels of sophistication, including new traders and researchers. To date, the company has attracted over 111,000 registered users and a global community of supporters.

Data that is not otherwise available to the general public

The sort of analysis and data that Whalemap's platform provides is not available to the average consumer in legacy markets like stocks and bonds. In legacy markets, only certain individuals or institutions have access to resources that are unavailable to the general public.

But with the advent of the blockchain, financial data is no longer available to a select few. Whalemap believes that this data belongs to everyone and are taking steps to democratise the insight that lies within it to the general public.

Due Diligence of ERC-20 tokens with a focus on trading

Whalemap's goal is to leverage its power and analytics to help people make informed investment decisions in the world of cryptocurrencies. After proving the concept with bitcoin, user demand showed a heavy interest in similar services for Ethereum-based assets. Whalemap's new update will allow the community to decide on which tokens are analysed next, with all 4,000 ERC-20 tokens eventually being added.

"With an ever-maturing cryptocurrency market, we see a future where blockchain analytics are an integral part of the crypto economy. Making it engaging and accessible is key to its widespread adoption," says Artem Lazarev, Co-Founder at Whalemap.

About Whalemap

With over 100,000 Twitter followers, 111,000 registered users, and millions of Twitter views every month, Whalemap provides market intelligence for cryptocurrencies.

Whalemap's goal is to provide high-quality analytics of the data coming directly from blockchains that an average consumer can use to make informed investments into cryptocurrencies. With analytics being an integral part of most mature industries and with the blockchain industry being relatively young, few analytics solutions are present in the blockchain space.

Built by graduates from top universities such as Cambridge, Imperial and UCL, Whalemap is tackling multiple key problems in blockchain space; real-time analysis of transactions on the blockchain, de-anonymisation of addresses on the blockchain and providing reliable and accurate analysis of the cryptocurrency market as a whole based on fundamental blockchain data.

