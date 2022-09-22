Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim has completed the acquisition of Cantillana, a specialty building solutions market leader in Belgium with 2022 estimated net sales of EUR 80 million. Cantillana offers a broad range of façade construction and external thermal insulation systems. This further strengthens Holcim's position in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions, building on the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France, PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium and Izolbet in Poland. With more than 200 employees and nine production facilities across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands, Cantillana's footprint and product portfolio will generate additional synergies across the business and accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products in Europe.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: "I warmly welcome all Cantillana employees to the Holcim family as another step in our expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth'. This addition strengthens our presence in Europe even further, especially in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together."
Cantillana was founded in 1875 in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium) as a branch of a construction company and in 1982 the company was acquired by the Stadsbader Group. Cantillana's geographical footprint is highly complementary to PRB Group, as is its product portfolio with PTB-Compaktuna.
The acquisition further advances Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1447823 22.09.2022 CET/CEST