DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
DKSH has signed the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America. With this acquisition, DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials to the USA and Canada. The transaction is an important step in DKSH's strategy to build a global distribution platform for specialty chemicals and ingredients.
Zurich, Switzerland, September 22, 2022 - With the acquisition of Terra Firma, DKSH creates a scalable platform for growing its presence in Performance Materials in North America.
