Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Semicon1 (SMC1) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SMC1/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





SMC1 Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/137766_fe8d4ae5b4615a2b_001full.jpg

Providing cost-effectiveness, transparency, and security through blockchain, Semicon1 (SMC1) enables large-scale expansion of semiconductor lines quickly and at low cost. Its native token SMC1 has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Semicon1

The core competitiveness of the semiconductor market in the 21st century is in its cost-effectiveness, advancement and speed of semiconductor production in a short period of time. Semicon1 optimizes the process by maximizing the efficiency of its system through the blockchain, and raises large-scale capital through listing on top exchanges. It aims to increase its market share in the semiconductor fabless field as quickly as possible.

Blockchain technology enables revolutionary efficiency due to its irreversibility, information safety, and low cost characteristics. Among all blockchains, ERC-20 has been introduced with proven safety, cost-effectiveness and transparency through hundreds of millions of transactions. By implementing the blockchain, Semicon1 brings revolution into the semiconductor market.

There are various participants involved in Semicon1's ecosystem. Using liquid funds secured through listing and fundraising, a profit contract is signed with a talent supply company, ensuring talent is supplied for many years. When the semiconductor line extension is completed, active ecosystem participants will be paid a high price for line and prototype design.

Semicon1 will produce prototypes through the fabless line with S-class talents who have been hired by procuring materials from factories and research centers that have completed the development of highly competitive new materials. It will then market the manufactured prototypes to semiconductor consuming companies with high international rankings and proceed with one-stop sales channels.

Providing cost-effectiveness, transparency, and security through blockchain, Semicon1 aims to enter the top 20 makers in the semiconductor market by completing supply to at least 7 foundry companies by 2024.

About SMC1 Token

SMC1 is the native token of the Semicon1 ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, SMC1 has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for token sale, 20% will used for securing human resources, another 20% is allocated for acquisitions of companies with competitive technologies, 15% is provided for PCB manufacturing line, 20% is allocated for corporate sales, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The SMC1 token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022, investors who are interested in the Semicon1 investment can easily buy and sell SMC1 token on LBank Exchange right now. .

Learn More about SMC1 Token:

Official Website: http://semicon1.io/index_eng.html

Telegram: https://t.me/semicon1_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137766