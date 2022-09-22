Merrill Lynch BV - Half-Yearly Report
PR Newswire
London, September 21
|Company
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
|Headline
|Half-Yearly Report
Merrill Lynch B.V.
21 September 2022
Merrill Lynch B.V.
Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022
The unaudited interim accounts of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the six months ended 30 June 2022 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de