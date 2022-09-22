Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
22.09.2022 | 08:04
Merrill Lynch BV - Half-Yearly Report

Merrill Lynch BV - Half-Yearly Report

PR Newswire

London, September 21

CompanyMerrill Lynch B.V.
HeadlineHalf-Yearly Report

Merrill Lynch B.V.
21 September 2022

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

The unaudited interim accounts of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the six months ended 30 June 2022 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).

