The two batteries have a storage capacity of 13 and 19.5 kWh, respectively. Both lithium-ion systems use LiFePO4 as the cathode material and have a round-trip efficiency of over 86%.US-based solar manufacturer Sunpower has unveiled two new storage systems for residential rooftop PV systems. The two devices, called SV-BASE13-C and SV-BASE19.5-C, respectively are part of the company's Sunvault series. "With this launch, SunVault is now available in five configurations: 13 kWh, 19.5 kWh, 26 kWh, 39 kWh and 52 kWh. Some of these options include multiple inverters," it said in a statement released. ...

