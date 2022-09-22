Das Instrument INTA GRS087003000 INTRACOM HLDG.NAM.EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2022

The instrument INTA GRS087003000 INTRACOM HLDG.NAM.EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2022



Das Instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2022

The instrument 4M9 FI4000507488 PURMO GROUP OYI EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2022

INTRACOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de