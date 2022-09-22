DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 September 2022 it purchased a total of 150,943 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 95,779 55,164 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9610 GBP0.8390 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9410 GBP0.8210 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9517 GBP0.8315

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,106,340 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,911 0.9410 XDUB 09:32:09 00026847130TRDU1 175 0.9410 XDUB 09:32:09 00026847131TRDU1 4,453 0.9440 XDUB 09:51:04 00026847368TRDU1 2,060 0.9410 XDUB 10:36:54 00026847650TRDU1 6,180 0.9490 XDUB 11:04:39 00026848141TRDU1 1,129 0.9460 XDUB 11:16:17 00026848242TRDU1 923 0.9460 XDUB 11:16:17 00026848241TRDU1 547 0.9480 XDUB 11:28:12 00026848360TRDU1 1,490 0.9480 XDUB 11:28:12 00026848359TRDU1 915 0.9460 XDUB 11:40:17 00026848509TRDU1 2,317 0.9480 XDUB 11:46:24 00026848537TRDU1 2,066 0.9510 XDUB 12:00:15 00026848563TRDU1 207 0.9490 XDUB 12:01:26 00026848586TRDU1 2,384 0.9490 XDUB 12:01:26 00026848585TRDU1 2,014 0.9560 XDUB 13:10:24 00026848921TRDU1 3,130 0.9560 XDUB 13:10:24 00026848920TRDU1 675 0.9560 XDUB 13:10:24 00026848919TRDU1 385 0.9570 XDUB 13:17:02 00026848982TRDU1 3,010 0.9570 XDUB 13:17:02 00026848981TRDU1 282 0.9570 XDUB 13:17:02 00026848980TRDU1 2,153 0.9570 XDUB 13:17:02 00026848979TRDU1 1,371 0.9570 XDUB 13:17:02 00026848978TRDU1 1,565 0.9570 XDUB 13:17:02 00026848977TRDU1 4,610 0.9500 XDUB 13:44:05 00026849201TRDU1 2,304 0.9480 XDUB 13:52:27 00026849250TRDU1 2,190 0.9480 XDUB 14:06:10 00026849436TRDU1 68 0.9460 XDUB 14:13:29 00026849527TRDU1 156 0.9460 XDUB 14:13:29 00026849526TRDU1 707 0.9460 XDUB 14:13:29 00026849525TRDU1 138 0.9460 XDUB 14:13:29 00026849524TRDU1 403 0.9460 XDUB 14:13:30 00026849530TRDU1 608 0.9460 XDUB 14:13:30 00026849529TRDU1 453 0.9460 XDUB 14:34:24 00026849734TRDU1 82 0.9460 XDUB 14:34:24 00026849732TRDU1 136 0.9460 XDUB 14:34:24 00026849730TRDU1 1,540 0.9460 XDUB 14:34:24 00026849729TRDU1 612 0.9460 XDUB 14:34:24 00026849728TRDU1 1,492 0.9460 XDUB 14:34:31 00026849735TRDU1 1,948 0.9520 XDUB 14:56:42 00026850179TRDU1 472 0.9520 XDUB 14:56:42 00026850178TRDU1 319 0.9520 XDUB 14:56:42 00026850177TRDU1 1,367 0.9520 XDUB 14:56:42 00026850176TRDU1 568 0.9520 XDUB 15:02:13 00026850321TRDU1 1 0.9520 XDUB 15:02:13 00026850320TRDU1 1,102 0.9520 XDUB 15:02:13 00026850319TRDU1 200 0.9520 XDUB 15:07:12 00026850451TRDU1 296 0.9520 XDUB 15:07:12 00026850450TRDU1 1,586 0.9520 XDUB 15:07:12 00026850449TRDU1 10 0.9530 XDUB 15:13:22 00026850653TRDU1 2,052 0.9530 XDUB 15:13:22 00026850652TRDU1 1 0.9520 XDUB 15:19:37 00026850850TRDU1 760 0.9520 XDUB 15:19:37 00026850849TRDU1 612 0.9520 XDUB 15:19:37 00026850848TRDU1 7,472 0.9610 XDUB 15:48:22 00026851646TRDU1 2,293 0.9610 XDUB 15:48:22 00026851645TRDU1 285 0.9610 XDUB 15:48:22 00026851644TRDU1 635 0.9610 XDUB 15:53:53 00026851704TRDU1 99 0.9610 XDUB 15:53:53 00026851703TRDU1 2,110 0.9600 XDUB 15:54:54 00026851718TRDU1 2,133 0.9600 XDUB 15:54:54 00026851717TRDU1 2,197 0.9600 XDUB 15:54:54 00026851716TRDU1 80 0.9550 XDUB 16:08:58 00026852139TRDU1 1,108 0.9550 XDUB 16:08:58 00026852138TRDU1 975 0.9550 XDUB 16:09:02 00026852142TRDU1 140 0.9550 XDUB 16:09:07 00026852144TRDU1 1,871 0.9550 XDUB 16:09:10 00026852145TRDU1 707 0.9500 XDUB 16:21:28 00026852416TRDU1 1,236 0.9500 XDUB 16:21:28 00026852415TRDU1 1 0.9500 XDUB 16:21:28 00026852414TRDU1 235 0.9500 XDUB 16:21:28 00026852413TRDU1 67 0.9490 XDUB 16:21:40 00026852427TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,707 0.8210 XLON 09:36:21 00026847154TRDU1 2,405 0.8230 XLON 09:53:20 00026847383TRDU1 2,254 0.8290 XLON 11:05:09 00026848144TRDU1 7,452 0.8290 XLON 11:05:09 00026848143TRDU1 2,211 0.8300 XLON 12:01:26 00026848587TRDU1 3,313 0.8350 XLON 13:20:25 00026848995TRDU1 2,612 0.8350 XLON 13:20:25 00026848994TRDU1 1,265 0.8350 XLON 13:20:25 00026848993TRDU1 160 0.8280 XLON 13:20:54 00026849000TRDU1 794 0.8280 XLON 13:58:34 00026849315TRDU1 2,587 0.8290 XLON 14:06:10 00026849437TRDU1 257 0.8260 XLON 14:13:29 00026849528TRDU1 1,120 0.8270 XLON 14:34:24 00026849733TRDU1 1,072 0.8270 XLON 14:34:24 00026849731TRDU1 239 0.8270 XLON 14:39:51 00026849828TRDU1 116 0.8270 XLON 14:41:17 00026849836TRDU1 2,521 0.8270 XLON 14:41:17 00026849835TRDU1 1,256 0.8300 XLON 14:56:03 00026850165TRDU1 1,049 0.8300 XLON 14:56:03 00026850164TRDU1 5,270 0.8380 XLON 15:32:11 00026851318TRDU1 2,070 0.8390 XLON 15:43:07 00026851539TRDU1 123 0.8390 XLON 15:43:07 00026851538TRDU1 2,209 0.8390 XLON 15:50:07 00026851663TRDU1 405 0.8390 XLON 15:50:07 00026851662TRDU1 3,528 0.8370 XLON 15:54:56 00026851720TRDU1 3,520 0.8370 XLON 15:54:56 00026851719TRDU1 108 0.8300 XLON 16:09:17 00026852147TRDU1 541 0.8280 XLON 16:29:19 00026852591TRDU1

