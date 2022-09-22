Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 September 2022 it purchased a total of 150,943 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           95,779     55,164 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9610     GBP0.8390 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9410     GBP0.8210 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9517     GBP0.8315

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 693,106,340 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
5,911      0.9410        XDUB     09:32:09      00026847130TRDU1 
175       0.9410        XDUB     09:32:09      00026847131TRDU1 
4,453      0.9440        XDUB     09:51:04      00026847368TRDU1 
2,060      0.9410        XDUB     10:36:54      00026847650TRDU1 
6,180      0.9490        XDUB     11:04:39      00026848141TRDU1 
1,129      0.9460        XDUB     11:16:17      00026848242TRDU1 
923       0.9460        XDUB     11:16:17      00026848241TRDU1 
547       0.9480        XDUB     11:28:12      00026848360TRDU1 
1,490      0.9480        XDUB     11:28:12      00026848359TRDU1 
915       0.9460        XDUB     11:40:17      00026848509TRDU1 
2,317      0.9480        XDUB     11:46:24      00026848537TRDU1 
2,066      0.9510        XDUB     12:00:15      00026848563TRDU1 
207       0.9490        XDUB     12:01:26      00026848586TRDU1 
2,384      0.9490        XDUB     12:01:26      00026848585TRDU1 
2,014      0.9560        XDUB     13:10:24      00026848921TRDU1 
3,130      0.9560        XDUB     13:10:24      00026848920TRDU1 
675       0.9560        XDUB     13:10:24      00026848919TRDU1 
385       0.9570        XDUB     13:17:02      00026848982TRDU1 
3,010      0.9570        XDUB     13:17:02      00026848981TRDU1 
282       0.9570        XDUB     13:17:02      00026848980TRDU1 
2,153      0.9570        XDUB     13:17:02      00026848979TRDU1 
1,371      0.9570        XDUB     13:17:02      00026848978TRDU1 
1,565      0.9570        XDUB     13:17:02      00026848977TRDU1 
4,610      0.9500        XDUB     13:44:05      00026849201TRDU1 
2,304      0.9480        XDUB     13:52:27      00026849250TRDU1 
2,190      0.9480        XDUB     14:06:10      00026849436TRDU1 
68        0.9460        XDUB     14:13:29      00026849527TRDU1 
156       0.9460        XDUB     14:13:29      00026849526TRDU1 
707       0.9460        XDUB     14:13:29      00026849525TRDU1 
138       0.9460        XDUB     14:13:29      00026849524TRDU1 
403       0.9460        XDUB     14:13:30      00026849530TRDU1 
608       0.9460        XDUB     14:13:30      00026849529TRDU1 
453       0.9460        XDUB     14:34:24      00026849734TRDU1 
82        0.9460        XDUB     14:34:24      00026849732TRDU1 
136       0.9460        XDUB     14:34:24      00026849730TRDU1 
1,540      0.9460        XDUB     14:34:24      00026849729TRDU1 
612       0.9460        XDUB     14:34:24      00026849728TRDU1 
1,492      0.9460        XDUB     14:34:31      00026849735TRDU1 
1,948      0.9520        XDUB     14:56:42      00026850179TRDU1 
472       0.9520        XDUB     14:56:42      00026850178TRDU1 
319       0.9520        XDUB     14:56:42      00026850177TRDU1 
1,367      0.9520        XDUB     14:56:42      00026850176TRDU1 
568       0.9520        XDUB     15:02:13      00026850321TRDU1 
1        0.9520        XDUB     15:02:13      00026850320TRDU1 
1,102      0.9520        XDUB     15:02:13      00026850319TRDU1 
200       0.9520        XDUB     15:07:12      00026850451TRDU1 
296       0.9520        XDUB     15:07:12      00026850450TRDU1 
1,586      0.9520        XDUB     15:07:12      00026850449TRDU1 
10        0.9530        XDUB     15:13:22      00026850653TRDU1 
2,052      0.9530        XDUB     15:13:22      00026850652TRDU1 
1        0.9520        XDUB     15:19:37      00026850850TRDU1 
760       0.9520        XDUB     15:19:37      00026850849TRDU1 
612       0.9520        XDUB     15:19:37      00026850848TRDU1 
7,472      0.9610        XDUB     15:48:22      00026851646TRDU1 
2,293      0.9610        XDUB     15:48:22      00026851645TRDU1 
285       0.9610        XDUB     15:48:22      00026851644TRDU1 
635       0.9610        XDUB     15:53:53      00026851704TRDU1 
99        0.9610        XDUB     15:53:53      00026851703TRDU1 
2,110      0.9600        XDUB     15:54:54      00026851718TRDU1 
2,133      0.9600        XDUB     15:54:54      00026851717TRDU1 
2,197      0.9600        XDUB     15:54:54      00026851716TRDU1 
80        0.9550        XDUB     16:08:58      00026852139TRDU1 
1,108      0.9550        XDUB     16:08:58      00026852138TRDU1 
975       0.9550        XDUB     16:09:02      00026852142TRDU1 
140       0.9550        XDUB     16:09:07      00026852144TRDU1 
1,871      0.9550        XDUB     16:09:10      00026852145TRDU1 
707       0.9500        XDUB     16:21:28      00026852416TRDU1 
1,236      0.9500        XDUB     16:21:28      00026852415TRDU1 
1        0.9500        XDUB     16:21:28      00026852414TRDU1 
235       0.9500        XDUB     16:21:28      00026852413TRDU1 
67        0.9490        XDUB     16:21:40      00026852427TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,707      0.8210        XLON     09:36:21      00026847154TRDU1 
2,405      0.8230        XLON     09:53:20      00026847383TRDU1 
2,254      0.8290        XLON     11:05:09      00026848144TRDU1 
7,452      0.8290        XLON     11:05:09      00026848143TRDU1 
2,211      0.8300        XLON     12:01:26      00026848587TRDU1 
3,313      0.8350        XLON     13:20:25      00026848995TRDU1 
2,612      0.8350        XLON     13:20:25      00026848994TRDU1 
1,265      0.8350        XLON     13:20:25      00026848993TRDU1 
160       0.8280        XLON     13:20:54      00026849000TRDU1 
794       0.8280        XLON     13:58:34      00026849315TRDU1 
2,587      0.8290        XLON     14:06:10      00026849437TRDU1 
257       0.8260        XLON     14:13:29      00026849528TRDU1 
1,120      0.8270        XLON     14:34:24      00026849733TRDU1 
1,072      0.8270        XLON     14:34:24      00026849731TRDU1 
239       0.8270        XLON     14:39:51      00026849828TRDU1 
116       0.8270        XLON     14:41:17      00026849836TRDU1 
2,521      0.8270        XLON     14:41:17      00026849835TRDU1 
1,256      0.8300        XLON     14:56:03      00026850165TRDU1 
1,049      0.8300        XLON     14:56:03      00026850164TRDU1 
5,270      0.8380        XLON     15:32:11      00026851318TRDU1 
2,070      0.8390        XLON     15:43:07      00026851539TRDU1 
123       0.8390        XLON     15:43:07      00026851538TRDU1 
2,209      0.8390        XLON     15:50:07      00026851663TRDU1 
405       0.8390        XLON     15:50:07      00026851662TRDU1 
3,528      0.8370        XLON     15:54:56      00026851720TRDU1 
3,520      0.8370        XLON     15:54:56      00026851719TRDU1 
108       0.8300        XLON     16:09:17      00026852147TRDU1 
541       0.8280        XLON     16:29:19      00026852591TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  189699 
EQS News ID:  1447741 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1447741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

