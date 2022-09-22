Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny will join Getlink on 1st October 2022 as Chief Communication Officer and a member of the Executive Committee, reporting to Yann Leriche, CEO. She will supervise all external and internal communication teams.

She has 20 years of experience in communication strategy, influence and institutional relations, in France and internationally. Since 2014, Anne-Sophie de Faucigny has been Head of Institutional and Media Relations at Bpifrance, where she was a member of the Management Committee.

Prior to that, she worked as an account manager in Spain for TMP Worldwide, an American communications agency, and then for Publicis in Paris, before joining MACIF, then the Ile-de-France Region and finally the ministerial cabinet at Bercy as a communications and press advisor.

A graduate of Sciences-Po Toulouse and Celsa, Anne-Sophie de Faucigny is also an IFA (Institut Français des Administrateurs) certified administrator. From 2018 to 2021 she was a member of the Board of Directors of the biotechnology company Yposkesi.

Commenting on this appointment, Yann Leriche, Getlink's Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted that Anne-Sophie has joined the Executive Committee. Her extensive expertise in corporate and financial communications and her knowledge of the French institutional sphere will be invaluable assets to continue the rapid development of our Group."

Headed by Yann Leriche, the Executive Committee will be composed as of 1st October of:

Laetitia Brun, Group Chief Human Ressources Officer

- Raphaël Doutrebente, Europorte Chairman,

- Anne-Sophie de Faucigny, Group Chief Communication Officer

- John Keefe, Group Director of Public Affairs,

- Philippe de Lagune, Group Chief Institutions Officer,

- Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel Chief Commercial Officer,

- Steven Moore, ElecLink CEO and Group Chief Investments Safety Officer

- Géraldine Périchon, Group Chief Financial Officer,

- Claire Piccolin, Company Secretary to the Board of Directors and Group Compliance Officer,

- Guillaume Rault, Eurotunnel Chief Operating Officer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006054/en/

Contacts:

Contacts Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com