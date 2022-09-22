Anzeige
22.09.2022
Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media has announced its roll call of winners in this year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail

Leading Awards Reveal This Year's Top Retail Forex Companies

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading awards for the forex and financial industries, The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.

Now in their fifth year, the awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 59 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"These are some of the most comprehensive awards for this sector, that offer both a transparent and trustworthy judgement of the global forex retail industry," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The public voting process took place throughout July 2022, and as has been the trend in previous years, there were very high engagement levels. We received tens of thousands of votes from right across the global forex trading communities and each of the winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service. Winning an award is a sign of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."

This year's category winners are as follows:

Award Category - Global

Winners

Best Affiliate Programme - Global

INFINOX

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global

XTrend Speed

Best Forex Customer Service - Global

Tickmill

Best Forex EA - Global

Forex Forest

Best Forex ECN Broker - Global

KEY TO MARKETS

Best Forex Educational Resources - Global

Eightcap

Best Educational Broker - Global

HFM

Best Forex Fintech Broker - Global

GO Markets

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Global

AximTrade

Best Forex Media Provider - Global

Game Changers Magazine

Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global

Vantage

Best MT4 Broker - Global

ATFX

Best MT5 Broker - Global

RoboMarkets

Best Forex Trade Execution - Global

Vantage

Best Forex Trading Experience - Global

Tickmill

Best Forex Trading Platform - Global

Skilling

Best Forex Trading Support - Global

XM

Best Partners Programme - Global

RoboForex

Best Overall PAMM Broker - Global

Exclusive Markets

Best Value Broker - Global

FP Markets

Most Competitive Forex Broker - Global

AXIORY

Most Reliable Forex Broker - Global

Hantec Markets

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Global

FXCM

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Global

Exclusive Markets

Global Forex Newcomer of the Year

Zenfinex

Global Forex Broker of the Year

XM



Best Forex Trading Experience - Africa

Hantec Markets

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Africa

Hantec Markets

Best Forex Broker - Africa

INFINOX



Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Asia

AximTrade

Best Introducing Broker - Asia

AMarkets

Best Forex Partners Programme - Asia

FP Markets

Best Forex Trading Experience - Asia

Mitrade

Best Forex Trading Platform - Asia

KEY TO MARKETS

Best Forex Trading Support - Asia

GO Markets

Best Value Broker - Asia

Hantec Markets

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Asia

GKFX Prime

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Asia

Vantage

Best Forex Broker - Asia

GKFX Prime



Best Forex Trading Experience - Europe

FXCM

Best Forex Trading Platform - Europe

Skilling

Best Forex Trading Support - Europe

Eightcap

Most Trusted Broker - Europe

GO Markets

Best Forex Broker - Europe

FP Markets



Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - LATAM

INFINOX

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - LATAM

KEY TO MARKETS

Best Forex Trading Experience - LATAM

Hantec Markets

Best Forex Trading Platform - LATAM

Skilling

Best Forex Trading Support - LATAM

4XC

Most Reliable Broker - LATAM

RoboForex

Most Trusted Forex Broker - LATAM

KEY TO MARKETS

Best Forex Broker - LATAM

ATFX



Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - MENA

AximTrade

Best Forex Trading Experience - MENA

Emporium Capital

Best Forex Trading Platform - MENA

FXCM

Best Forex Trading Support - MENA

GKFX Prime

Most Transparent Forex Broker - MENA

Hantec Markets

Most Trusted Forex Broker - MENA

ATFX

Best Forex Broker - MENA

AximTrade

This year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Eightcap, Exclusive Markets, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, GKFX Prime, GO Markets, Hantec Markets, HFM, INFINOX, KEY TO MARKETS, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Skilling, Tickmill, Vantage, XM, XTrend Speed, Zenfinex.

"Well done to each and every one of this year's winners. They have proven they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty." concludes Mike.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com

For more information on Holiston Media go to www.holiston.com

