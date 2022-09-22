Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media has announced its roll call of winners in this year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail

Leading Awards Reveal This Year's Top Retail Forex Companies
LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading awards for the forex and financial industries, The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.
Now in their fifth year, the awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 59 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
"These are some of the most comprehensive awards for this sector, that offer both a transparent and trustworthy judgement of the global forex retail industry," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The public voting process took place throughout July 2022, and as has been the trend in previous years, there were very high engagement levels. We received tens of thousands of votes from right across the global forex trading communities and each of the winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service. Winning an award is a sign of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."
This year's category winners are as follows:
Award Category - Global
Winners
Best Affiliate Programme - Global
INFINOX
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global
XTrend Speed
Best Forex Customer Service - Global
Tickmill
Best Forex EA - Global
Forex Forest
Best Forex ECN Broker - Global
KEY TO MARKETS
Best Forex Educational Resources - Global
Eightcap
Best Educational Broker - Global
HFM
Best Forex Fintech Broker - Global
GO Markets
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Global
AximTrade
Best Forex Media Provider - Global
Game Changers Magazine
Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
Vantage
Best MT4 Broker - Global
ATFX
Best MT5 Broker - Global
RoboMarkets
Best Forex Trade Execution - Global
Vantage
Best Forex Trading Experience - Global
Tickmill
Best Forex Trading Platform - Global
Skilling
Best Forex Trading Support - Global
XM
Best Partners Programme - Global
RoboForex
Best Overall PAMM Broker - Global
Exclusive Markets
Best Value Broker - Global
FP Markets
Most Competitive Forex Broker - Global
AXIORY
Most Reliable Forex Broker - Global
Hantec Markets
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Global
FXCM
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Global
Exclusive Markets
Global Forex Newcomer of the Year
Zenfinex
Global Forex Broker of the Year
XM
Best Forex Trading Experience - Africa
Hantec Markets
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Africa
Hantec Markets
Best Forex Broker - Africa
INFINOX
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Asia
AximTrade
Best Introducing Broker - Asia
AMarkets
Best Forex Partners Programme - Asia
FP Markets
Best Forex Trading Experience - Asia
Mitrade
Best Forex Trading Platform - Asia
KEY TO MARKETS
Best Forex Trading Support - Asia
GO Markets
Best Value Broker - Asia
Hantec Markets
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Asia
GKFX Prime
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Asia
Vantage
Best Forex Broker - Asia
GKFX Prime
Best Forex Trading Experience - Europe
FXCM
Best Forex Trading Platform - Europe
Skilling
Best Forex Trading Support - Europe
Eightcap
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
GO Markets
Best Forex Broker - Europe
FP Markets
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - LATAM
INFINOX
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - LATAM
KEY TO MARKETS
Best Forex Trading Experience - LATAM
Hantec Markets
Best Forex Trading Platform - LATAM
Skilling
Best Forex Trading Support - LATAM
4XC
Most Reliable Broker - LATAM
RoboForex
Most Trusted Forex Broker - LATAM
KEY TO MARKETS
Best Forex Broker - LATAM
ATFX
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - MENA
AximTrade
Best Forex Trading Experience - MENA
Emporium Capital
Best Forex Trading Platform - MENA
FXCM
Best Forex Trading Support - MENA
GKFX Prime
Most Transparent Forex Broker - MENA
Hantec Markets
Most Trusted Forex Broker - MENA
ATFX
Best Forex Broker - MENA
AximTrade
This year's Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Eightcap, Exclusive Markets, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, GKFX Prime, GO Markets, Hantec Markets, HFM, INFINOX, KEY TO MARKETS, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Skilling, Tickmill, Vantage, XM, XTrend Speed, Zenfinex.
"Well done to each and every one of this year's winners. They have proven they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2022 - Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty." concludes Mike.
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com
For more information on Holiston Media go to www.holiston.com